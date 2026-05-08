Donate Now
English
Choose your language
العربية 简中 繁中 English Français Deutsch 日本語 Português Русский Español
More Languages
Donate Now
Trending Crisis in the Middle East  The Trump Administration and Human Rights  Sudan  Israel/Palestine  Russia-Ukraine War 
| Dispatches

Brazil Needs Independent Investigations into Police Abuse

Prosecutors Postpone Implementation of Key Resolution

Andrea Carvalho
Brazil Researcher, Americas Division
andrea_rtc

andrea_rtc
César Muñoz
Brazil director, Americas Division
_Cesar_Munoz

_Cesar_Munoz
6c2b95f1-bb58-4c29-8fbe-ac04665de986
Click to expand Image
People take part in a demonstration against a police raid in Rio de Janeiro on October 28, 2025 that left 122 people dead, including two children, October 31, 2025. © Faga Almeida/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

This week was supposed to be a step forward for Brazil: Resolution 310—a crucial resolution requiring that prosecutors lead investigations into police killings and that those investigations comply with international standards—was scheduled to take effect. 

Instead, the resolution is on ice. 

After years of advocacy by Human Rights Watch and other organizations, the National Council of the Offices of the Prosecutors approved the resolution in 2025, the deadliest year on record for police violence, with 6,588 killings. Among them were 117 young men who died in a low-income neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro on October 28, 2025. Five police officers were also killed in that raid.

Prosecutors were supposed to comply with Resolution 310 from May 7, 2026. However, the council has postponed full implementation for a year to give Prosecutors’ Offices around the country more time to prepare. Officials will have to present implementation plans to the council’s commission on public security within the next two months.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights and Brazil’s Supreme Court have established that prosecutors should lead investigations into killings by police; Resolution 310 details how this should be done. It requires that prosecutors ensure that the chain of custody for evidence and the crime scene be preserved and that forensic analysis is conducted independently. It also grants victims’ families access to updated information about the investigations. 

Associations of civil police officers in Brazil oppose prosecutors leading investigations into police abuse, claiming that it is their role. But their record is abysmal. Human Rights Watch has documented scores of investigations in Brazil with very serious shortcomings, such as lack of crime scene analysis and failure to question all police officers involved in a killing and to interview non-police eyewitnesses.

Brazil needs to end public security policies that lead to shootouts and adopt effective policing practices that dismantle criminal organizations and protect the public and the officers themselves. A key measure to accomplish that is to carry out independent investigations into police abuses.

Prosecutors around the country should implement Resolution 310 without delay. The public deserves to know the circumstance of every killing by police. Those who violate the law need to be held accountable, even if they are wearing a uniform.

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

Region / Country

More Reading

Reports

  • October 15, 2025 Report

    Tainted

    JBS and the EU’s Exposure to Human Rights Violations and Illegal Deforestation in Pará, Brazil

    A man rides a motorcycle down a dirt road