Click to expand Image The Minsk District Court, Belarus, August 4, 2021. © 2021 Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Minsk City Court sentenced human rights lawyer Dmitri Laevski on September 9 to three years in prison for “aiding an extremist organization” and “discrediting” Belarus.

Laevski has represented high-profile political prisoners, including opposition politician Viktar Babaryka and lawyer Maksim Znak. Laevski was charged with “aiding extremism” in connection with an interview he gave to Radio Liberty in June 2021 about Babaryka’s trial. Belarus banned Radio Liberty as “extremist” in December 2021 – half a year after the interview. Authorities opened a criminal case against Laevski in August 2025, according to Yauheni Pylchanka, a former colleague of Laevski.

The Minsk City Bar Association disbarred Laevski in July 2021 in apparent reprisal for providing legal assistance to political prisoners and speaking out on human rights issues.

The trial against Laevski began on September 2. According to prosecution, he “knowingly spread false information” about Belarus by giving nine interviews to seven independent media outlets by commenting on his own disbarment, and by discussing trials and criminal cases against Babaryka and Znak, as well as the treatment of lawyers who represent political prisoners.

Laevski gave all nine interviews before the government classified the outlets as “extremist” and, during his trial, the prosecution did not present evidence that any of his statements were false.

This is not the first time Laevski faced baseless prosecution for representing political prisoners. In 2011 and 2012 he had represented Ales Bialiatski, a prominent human rights defender and a 2022 Nobel Peace Prize co-laureate. Bialiatski condemned the September 9 verdict against Laevski, saying that he was punished for loving his country.

The sham trial against Laevski is just the latest example of the widespread and systematic repression of the legal community in Belarus. At least six other lawyers remain behind bars and dozens have lost their licenses on politically motivated grounds.

Belarusian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release Dmitri Laevski and stop the crackdown on the legal profession.