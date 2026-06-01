Click to expand Image Lawyer and junta critic Mountaga Tall, Mali, 2025. © Private

A month has passed since the May 2 abduction of prominent Malian lawyer and government critic Mountaga Tall. His whereabouts remain unknown, raising fears that he was forcibly disappeared.

Unidentified gunmen stormed Tall’s home in the capital, Bamako, and dragged him away in an unmarked vehicle, according to his family. His wife was assaulted while trying to video the abduction, and her phone was confiscated. Since then, the Malian authorities have neither acknowledged holding Tall nor provided any information about his location, legal status, or health.

Tall, 60, is a former government minister who served between 2014 and 2017. Once aligned with Mali’s military rulers, he later became an outspoken critic of the junta. He opposed the junta’s dissolution of political parties and served as legal counsel to former Prime Minister Moussa Mara, another critic of the military authorities who was recently convicted under a draconian cybercrime law.

International media reports suggest that the intelligence services may be holding Tall in a secret detention facility. His family and a legal team made up of Malian and international lawyers say they have been unable to obtain any information about him.

Under international human rights law, enforced disappearance occurs when state authorities or their agents detain a person and refuse to acknowledge the detention or reveal the person’s fate or whereabouts, placing them outside the protection of the law. Victims are at heightened risk of torture and other grave abuses.

On May 26, the Paris-based Conférence internationale des barreaux (International Conference of Bars), which represents bar associations from 42 countries, called on Mali’s authorities to “shed full light” on Tall’s disappearance.

Since seizing power in a 2021 coup, Mali’s junta has intensified its crackdown on dissent, banning political parties and targeting journalists, activists, and opposition figures through intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and enforced disappearances.

Tall’s abduction came amid growing insecurity following coordinated attacks by an Al-Qaeda-linked armed group and allied ethnic Tuareg separatist groups across Mali on April 25. The authorities, which opened an investigation on May 1, have linked the attacks to alleged plots involving a political figure in exile.

Counterinsurgency efforts do not justify abducting government critics or judicially harassing political opponents. Mali’s authorities should immediately disclose Tall’s whereabouts, ensure his safety, and release him. Their relentless assault on the political opposition and peaceful dissent needs to stop.