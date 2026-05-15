One Year on Since Arrest of Opposition Leader in Chad

Click to expand Image Succes Masra, president of the Chadian opposition party Les Transformateurs, outside the party headquarters in N'Djamena, April 8, 2021. © 2021 Marco Longer/AFP via Getty Images

One year after Chadian authorities arrested and later sentenced Succès Masra, the prominent opposition leader and former prime minister, his continued imprisonment on politically motivated charges underscores the government’s intolerance of dissent.

Masra, leader of the opposition party Les Transformateurs (The Transformers), was arrested at his residence in N’Djamena early on May 16, 2025. He was accused of inciting hatred and violence through social media posts following May 14 intercommunal clashes in Logone Occidental province that killed dozens. Directly following the killings, he took to social media where he expressed condolences to the victims and stated that “no Chadian’s life should be taken for granted.”

A Chadian court convicted Masra in August 2025 on charges of inciting violence and complicity in murder, sentencing him to 20 years in prison. Masra, who pleaded not guilty, was tried alongside dozens of co-defendants, most of whom also received 20-year sentences. The court also imposed a substantial fine on the defendants.

Immediately following the conviction, Masra’s lawyers filed an appeal, which is still pending.

While clashes between herder and farmer communities are recurrent in southern Chad, Masra’s arrest fits a broader pattern of shrinking political space. Prior to the May 2024 presidential elections, in which Masra ran against then-transitional President Mahamat Idriss Déby, Masra and his supporters faced threats and arbitrary arrests. A prominent opposition figure was killed in the run-up to the vote with no accountability.

After the election, Masra alleged the vote was rigged.

Security forces have also used excessive force against protesters, including during demonstrations in 2021 and 2022 that left scores dead and injured. Hundreds were arbitrarily detained, with some subjected to ill-treatment. On May 8, eight opposition leaders were tried and sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of rebellion and insurrection after they attempted to organize a banned pro-democracy protest.

Now it has been a year since Masra was detained, and the Supreme Court should hear his appeal.

Regional actors including the Economic Community of Central African States, who have thus far failed to protect democratic principles in Chad, also have a role to play. They should press Chad to restore political rights and comply with prior agreements such as the Kinshasa Accord, which aimed to guarantee safe political activity for opposition parties, including Masra’s.