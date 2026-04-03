Deadly Attack in Nigeria Highlights Persistent Insecurity

Click to expand Image People gather as Nigerian policemen arrive at the scene the morning after gunmen killed multiple people in an overnight attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, Plateau State, Nigeria, March 30, 2026. © 2026 Reuters

On the night of March 29, gunmen attacked the Angwan Rukuba community in Nigeria’s Plateau state, killing over 28 people and injuring many others, according to the state governor. The attack, which targeted a densely populated area, highlights persistent patterns of violence in northern Nigeria, where killings, kidnappings, and limited state protection leave communities extremely vulnerable.

According to news reports, the attackers fired indiscriminately on people as they tried to flee. Authorities described the attack as a criminal act in a conflict-prone area and promised to ensure the perpetrators are found and held to account. They should now follow through and implement effective strategies to identify and respond to threats, protect communities, and ensure justice.

Plateau state, in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, has long experienced recurrent intercommunal violence rooted in tensions over land, political representation, and the contested distinction between “indigene” and “settler” communities. Often framed along ethnic and religious lines, particularly between predominantly Christian farming communities and largely Muslim pastoralist groups, these divisions have fueled ongoing reprisal attacks between the communities. But authorities have failed to break the cycle of violence, refraining from bringing perpetrators of serious crimes in these attacks to justice.

The intercommunal conflict has increasingly overlapped in recent years with bandit-style raids, which are widespread in the North West region and often involve killings and kidnappings for ransom, for which there has been little or no accountability. Armed insurgent groups such as Boko Haram have also carried out horrific attacks in the northern region.

Though circumstances vary by location, the recurring features of these attacks, including indiscriminate killings and weak state responses, demand the authorities’ urgent and comprehensive action. Without stronger protection, genuine accountability, and sustained efforts to address the root causes, countless lives will continue to be lost and cycles of insecurity will persist.