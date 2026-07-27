Proposed DHS Work Authorization Rule Threatens Immigrant Domestic Violence Survivors

Click to expand Image In Homestead, Florida, women and their children listen to an explanation of their legal rights and strategies for preparing their families if a parent is detained or deported, January 17, 2025. © 2025 Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposed a policy change in June that would significantly limit employment authorization available for many immigrants.

But for many, including survivors of domestic violence, the ability to work in the United States is crucial to being able to leave an abusive situation.

Survivors of domestic violence may qualify for employment authorization with an approved Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) petition or U visa, but often wait years as applications become increasingly backlogged. Many receive a grant of deferred action, designed to protect them from deportation during this process. The new policy would impact those with deferred action in addition to survivors that may have employment authorization through programs unrelated to their abuse.

The new policy would require proof of “economic necessity” in order to work, which may place additional burdens on immigrant survivors if abusers withhold financial documents. Employment authorization would also be limited to one year. Individuals seeking renewal must be with employers using the federal E-Verify program, a program that checks work eligibility. Renewals are already more difficult since DHS ended automatic extensions last year.

Many immigrant women are more vulnerable to domestic violence because they often need their spouse’s assistance to establish legal status, fear involvement with police, and are financially dependent. Immigrant survivors can delay leaving abusers because they are unable to financially support themselves or their children without employment authorization. Access to employment decreases financial dependence, supporting immigrant survivors in reporting or leaving their abuser. Employment also serves as a stepping stone for future financial independence, stable housing, and improved wellbeing. Any limit on access to employment authorization can make it harder for survivors to take these first steps.

This policy should not go into effect without careful consideration of its potential impacts. Organizations and individuals can help by commenting on DHS’s proposed rule by August 4.