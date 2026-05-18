Click to expand Image The Federal High Court premises in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 22, 2026. © 2026 Light Oriye Tamunotonye/AFP via Getty Images

On May 5, a Nigerian high court ordered the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a prominent local human rights organization, to pay 100 million naira (about US$72,000) in damages to two Department of State Services officials. The court also directed the organization to publish public apologies and pay litigation costs.

The Department of State Services officials filed the civil case against SERAP following the latter’s September 2024 allegations that officials unlawfully invaded its Abuja office after the organization criticized the Nigerian National Petroleum Company over increases in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The judgment raises serious human rights concerns, particularly for freedom of expression and the ability of civil society groups to report alleged state abuses without fear of retaliation. Governments should not be able to instrumentalize defamation suits to intimidate or retaliate against critics who call out alleged human rights violations.

SERAP has appealed the ruling and filed for a stay of execution pending the outcome of the appeal. The organization described the judgment as a “travesty” and argued that the court relied on defective evidence and committed significant legal and procedural errors.

More than 50 Nigerian civil society organizations have since expressed support for SERAP, warning that the judgment could undermine freedom of expression and discourage public-interest advocacy. The groups also raised concerns over reports that the Certified True Copy and full text of the judgment had not been publicly released despite widespread public commentary on the case. They called for transparency in judicial proceedings and protection of constitutional guarantees, including freedom of expression, a fair hearing, and access to justice.

Nigeria’s judiciary should play a critical role in safeguarding democratic accountability and public confidence in the rule of law. As the appeal proceeds, judicial authorities should ensure transparency, uphold due process, and protect the rights guaranteed under Nigeria’s constitution and international human rights obligations.