South Korea Co-sponsors UN Rights Resolution on North Korea

Click to expand Image Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2025. © 2025 Lian Yi/Xinhua via Getty Images

(Seoul, April 22, 2026) – South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s decision to co-sponsor the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution on North Korea reaffirms South Korea’s longstanding commitment to freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, said 25 human rights organizations in a joint statement today.

The resolution, adopted by consensus on March 30, 2026, at the council’s 61st session, maintains international scrutiny of grave abuses in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), including crimes against humanity documented by a UN commission of inquiry .

“South Korea’s decision to co-sponsor this year’s Human Rights Council resolution on North Korea sends a strong message of concern to the UN and its member countries,” said Lina Yoon, senior Koreas researcher at Human Rights Watch. “The South Korean government should now ensure that human rights remain a consistent part of its multilateral and diplomatic engagement, setting a standard that endures beyond any one political moment.”

Public debate continues in the Republic of Korea (South Korea) over whether raising North Korean human rights issues undermines diplomacy. Between 2019 and 2022, South Korea stopped co-sponsoring the resolution and pursued engagement at the expense of accountability. Some critics in South Korea contend that raising human rights concerns could complicate diplomacy or prospects for durable peace. But human rights groups said that framing prioritizes short-term stability at the expense of rights, and risks normalizing systematic repression.

“Trading human rights for ostensible peace reflects a false choice between security and accountability, and risks normalizing systematic repression,” said Eun-kyoung Kwon, director of NKNet. “Past efforts that sidelined human rights have not produced sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula. South Korea’s international credibility and prospects for meaningful engagement are strengthened by a policy that seeks to align North Korea with universal human rights standards.”

The human rights organizations urged the South Korean government to maintain a principled approach across future UN resolutions, fill the vacant post of North Korea human rights ambassador, resume publication of the Ministry of Unification’s North Korea human rights report, and restore dedicated human rights and humanitarian offices within the ministry. The government should also explore the full range of available international accountability mechanisms and recent best practice to carry out the commission of inquiry’s recommendations, and pursue accountability in line with international law for grave abuses, including crimes against humanity.

“Appeasing the General Secretary of the Korean Workers’ Party (KWP) won’t win a durable peace, let alone promote human rights,” said Nina Seungju Lee, profiler at Transitional Justice Working Group. “South Korea should take the lead in global measures to prevent and punish Kim Jong Un’s international crimes and transnational repression, and to press China and Russia to stop the forced repatriation of North Korean refugees and other acts of aiding and abetting.”