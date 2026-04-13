International Force in Haiti Allegedly Responsible for Sexual Violence

Click to expand Image A contingent of police officers from Kenya arrives at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on January 18, 2025, as part of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) authorized by the United Nations​. © 2025 Clarens Siffroy/AFP via Getty Images

A United Nations report has found that members of a UN-authorized force operating in Haiti, the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, were responsible for four cases of sexual violence in the country, including the rape of a 12 -year-old girl and two 16-year-olds.

While Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi claims the allegations were investigated internally and found to be unsubstantiated, the UN report indicates an internal investigation was conducted in only one case. Regardless, the MSS investigating its own conduct raises concerns about the independence of these findings. The UN Office of Internal Oversight Services would normally independently review allegations involving UN peacekeeping missions, but because the MSS is not considered a UN force, this office has not been engaged.

The MSS is transitioning to an expanded UN-authorized force called the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), replacing Kenyan personnel with new international forces. Before Kenyan personnel depart, the mission should ensure all allegations, including the four reported cases, are thoroughly investigated. If an investigation finds evidence of sexual violence, the findings should be referred to Kenyan authorities.

Women and girls in Haiti already face pervasive sexual violence. International forces sent to help restore security should not compound the abuse. The GSF should establish stronger human rights safeguards to prevent new violations, including ongoing standardized trainings covering sexual and gender-based violence, domestic and intimate partner violence, and child protection.

A zero-tolerance policy for sexual violence should be enforced, with any implicated personnel removed and referred to the corresponding criminal justice system. Contingents should also meet minimum requirements for women’s participation and include a child protection advisor to improve engagement with survivors and overall safety and accountability.

Meanwhile, any allegations of abuse should be investigated by a mechanism independent of the chain of command, staffed by personnel trained to engage survivors of sexual violence in a trauma-informed, child-sensitive, and culturally appropriate manner. The mechanism should be subjected to independent oversight. Findings should be made public, translated into Haitian Creole and French, with victims protected and ensured access to justice and reparations.

The GSF and UN agencies should expand capacity to monitor sexual violence allegations, including by deploying human rights monitors beyond Port-au-Prince to all areas of troop deployment. The monitors should be accessible and available at all times, provide survivor-centered support, and have their presence well-publicized. All measures should be guided by protection and respect for survivors.