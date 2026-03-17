Click to expand Image Mali's Defense Minister Sadio Camara (left), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (center) and Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop in Moscow, February 28, 2024. © 2024 Maxim Shipenkov/AP Photo

The United States government recently lifted sanctions on three senior Malian officials linked to Russia’s abusive Wagner Group who could be implicated in serious human rights violations. The decision signals disturbing disregard for atrocities in Mali’s armed conflict with Islamist armed groups.

The three officials, Defense Minister Sadio Camara, and Chief of Staff Alou Boï Diarra and Deputy Chief of Staff Adama Bagayoko of the Malian Air Force, were sanctioned in 2023 for facilitating the Wagner Group’s activities in Mali. According to the US Treasury Department at the time, the officials exposed Malians to “the Wagner Group’s human rights abuses” and helped facilitate “the exploitation of their country’s sovereign resources.”

Since 2012, Islamist armed groups have waged an insurgency against successive Malian governments, attacking security forces and killing and displacing tens of thousands of civilians. In response, Malian armed forces have conducted abusive counterterrorism operations, including airstrikes that have targeted civilians. Fighters from the Wagner Group, which operates under the Russian Defense Ministry and was rebranded as Africa Corps in 2025, have also been implicated in widespread abuses against civilians during joint operations with Malian forces.

Despite the scale of abuses, accountability in Mali remains limited and avenues for justice at the international level are at risk. The US sanctioning authority can be a powerful tool to hold rights abusers to account. But lifting sanctions without clear accountability sends the wrong signal when impunity for serious abuses remains widespread.

Removing these sanctions comes as Washington appears to be seeking closer security cooperation with governments in Africa’s Sahel region, including Mali. In February, Nicholas Checker, a senior State Department official, met with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop in Bamako, Mali’s capital. The US is also reportedly nearing a deal with the Malian government to resume intelligence operations in the country that were curtailed after the military coups in 2020 and 2021.

Since taking power in 2020, Mali’s military junta has tightened its grip on power, delaying return to civilian democratic rule, banning political parties, and targeting political opponents, journalists, and civil society activists.

If the US engages with Mali on counterterrorism, it needs to abide by US law and practice restricting security assistance to coup governments. It should also ensure it does not contribute to further abuses against Malian civilians and that any steps taken are conditioned on meaningful accountability and redress for victims.