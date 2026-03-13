New OSCE Report Finds Sharp Democratic Backsliding in Georgia

Click to expand Image The entrance of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in Vienna, Austria, February 15, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File

A new report prepared under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) documents a significant deterioration in human rights and democratic standards in Georgia and calls for urgent reforms to protect fundamental freedoms.

Published on March 12, the report was prepared by an OSCE fact-finding mission after 23 participating states invoked the rarely used “Moscow Mechanism” to investigate concerns about democratic backsliding and repression of dissent in the country.

The report details a pattern of violence and other abuses against protesters, journalists, political opposition figures, and government critics, combined with what it describes as “near-total impunity for perpetrators.” The findings echo concerns Human Rights Watch and other groups have previously raised about Georgia's growing human rights crisis.

Among the most serious concerns are violations of the right to peaceful assembly. The report documents excessive and disproportionate use of force by police, noting that in some instances the treatment of protesters may amount to torture or other forms of prohibited treatment. It also finds that authorities have failed to conduct effective investigations into these abuses.

The report also examines legislative changes since 2024 that significantly restrict fundamental freedoms, concluding that these laws are aimed at marginalizing independent groups and media outlets. Additional changes affecting broadcasting regulation, protest rules, and so-called family values legislation further narrow civic space and public participation.

The report raises concerns about the misuse of criminal and administrative proceedings against political opponents and other critics. It highlights cases in which individuals appear to be serving prison sentences following unfair convictions and highlights broader concerns regarding judicial independence and fair trial guarantees, including misuse of administrative detention and over-reliance on police testimonies to imprison protest participants.

The report also analyses the 2024 parliamentary elections, noting concerns raised by observers about pressure on voters, misuse of administrative resources, and an uneven playing field. It warns that attempts to ban opposition parties threaten political pluralism.

The report recommends Georgian authorities repeal restrictive legislation, release individuals detained on political grounds, ensure accountability for abuses by security forces, and implement reforms to safeguard judicial independence and electoral integrity.

Georgian authorities should urgently heed the report’s recommendations. OSCE participating states should ensure the report’s findings inform the work of other international bodies, including the United Nations and the Council of Europe. They should closely monitor the situation and support efforts to protect human rights and the country’s democratic institutions.