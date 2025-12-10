Georgia Hollows Out Right to Peaceful Assembly

Click to expand Image Protesters gather daily in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, after the authorities announced they were halting negotiations on joining the European Union. Demonstrators are demanding the release of political prisoners and snap elections, Tbilisi, Georgia, June 22, 2025. © 2025 Sebastien Canaud/NurPhoto via AP Photo

Georgia’s ruling party has introduced new legislation that would dramatically weaken protections for peaceful assembly, further shrinking democratic space and flouting basic human rights standards guaranteed by the country's constitution and international law.

The bill, tabled on December 8, is being reviewed under an expedited procedure without a substantiated justification for bypassing the ordinary legislative timeline.

The bill’s provisions would significantly broaden the requirement that protest organizers submit written notification before holding an assembly. Current law requires prior notification five days before the protest only when it would block a road used by automobile traffic. The new bill would extend this requirement to any roadway intended for vehicles or pedestrians. In practice, the obligation would arise for almost all assemblies held on city streets, near administrative buildings, or around political institutions, severely limiting the ability to organize protests.

The draft law would also grant the police wide discretion to impose binding instructions on the time, location, or route of assemblies. These instructions could be justified on broad grounds including “protecting public order,” ensuring the normal functioning of institutions, preventing obstruction of pedestrian or vehicle movement, or allegedly protecting human rights. The vague phrasing of these provisions increases the risk of authorities’ arbitrary interference and unjustified restrictions on peaceful gatherings.

The bill also introduces harsh new penalties for administrative offenses related to assemblies. Failure to submit advance notification—currently punishable by a 2,000-Georgian lari (about US$742) fine—would carry up to 20 days of administrative detention. Failure to comply with a police order to relocate or terminate an assembly would be punishable by up to 15 days of detention for protest participants or up to 20 days for organizers. Repeated violations would constitute a felony, punishable by up to one year in prison for participants and up to four years for organizers.

The bill’s introduction comes at a time of intensifying efforts by Georgia’s authorities to curb pro-democracy protests. By expanding prior-notification requirements, increasing police discretion, and imposing severe penalties, the new legal provisions would effectively hollow out the right to peaceful assembly.

The Georgian government should withdraw the bill and ensure all regulation of public assemblies fully complies with democratic standards and Georgia’s human rights obligations.