Click to expand Image Kylian Mbappé during the men’s World Cup, Round of 16, Paraguay vs. France at Philadelphia Stadium, US, on July 4, 2026. © 2026 Tom Weller/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo

Following France’s July 4 victory over Paraguay, Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla attacked French player Kylian Mbappé with dehumanizing remarks. The Dutch and German national teams’ elimination from the round of 32 prompted racist posts online. An Argentina fan was reportedly caught on video on July 7 making racist gestures at American YouTuber IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins Jr.).

FIFA released analysis on July 1 finding that, based on the World Cup so far, “racial abuse is growing and has become a persistent threat to the wellbeing of players.” FIFA has identified more than 89,000 abusive online posts during the tournament, with 11 percent containing specifically racial abuse.

A United Nations human rights spokesperson called Amarilla’s remarks “despicable and, regrettably, not isolated,” and said governments and sports organizations “must actively work to prevent acts of racism and any other form of discrimination.”

But while FIFA has condemned racist incidents at the World Cup, it can certainly do more to combat discrimination off the field. The majority of World Cup matches are held in the United States, where President Donald Trump’s abusive and discriminatory immigration crackdown— primarily focused on Black and Brown communities—has put fans, workers, and communities at risk.

Prior to the World Cup, Human Rights Watch urged FIFA to use its leverage with the Trump administration to challenge these actions, noting they “would fundamentally undermine the inclusive spirit of the World Cup and the non-discrimination policies under FIFA’s Statutes.” We also called for FIFA to push for an “ICE Truce” to protect soccer fans, workers, and communities from abusive immigration operations.

Instead, FIFA awarded Trump the newly-concocted FIFA Peace Prize, citing his “unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world.” Host city human rights action plans developed with FIFA also largely failed to address the risk to fans and workers from the US government’s immigration operations.

Soccer’s popularity means FIFA has a global platform. As well as condemning racist attacks against athletes and fans, FIFA should use its leverage to tackle the impact of the US government’s discriminatory policies on fans, players, and other affected people as the World Cup unfolds.