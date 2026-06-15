Global Surge in Attacks on Education Continues, Rising More Than 40 Percent Worldwide

Click to expand Image Gaza’s education system lies in ruins. © Plan International / Ahmed Salama

(New York) – At least 8,500 attacks on education took place globally in 2024-2025, a more than 40 percent increase from the previous two-year period, according to Education Under Attack 2026, released today by the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA). These attacks harmed over 10,600 students, teachers, and education personnel across 83 countries, including 55 not in active armed conflict.

“We believe the true increase is far higher,” said Felicity Pearce, lead researcher for Education Under Attack 2026. “Escalating conflict, shrinking humanitarian access, and widespread information blackouts mean many attacks are never reported.”

As global insecurity and instability increased, levels of conflict were the highest seen since World War II. GCPEA documented the highest numbers of attacks in Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Haiti, Palestine, and Ukraine. In Ukraine alone, more than 900 attacks on schools were recorded. In Palestine, over 2,000 attacks targeted education, and by the end of 2025, nearly all schools in Gaza were damaged or destroyed. Haiti, newly profiled in this report, experienced over 400 attacks. The highest numbers of people killed or injured were documented in Myanmar, Nigeria, Yemen, and Cameroon.

Girls and women faced heightened risks of violence and exclusion, including targeted attacks on girls’ schools and conflict-related sexual violence in Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Colombia, Haiti, and Nigeria. In Afghanistan, authorities shut down learning centers for girls above grade six and detained female teachers, sustaining their assault on girls’ education.

Reports of the military use of schools nearly doubled; GCPEA identified over 1,900 cases with Colombia, DRC, and Ethiopia particularly affected. Occupation of schools by armed forces or groups not only disrupts learning and damages vital education infrastructure, but it also increases risks of child recruitment, sexual violence, and retaliatory attacks.

The report also highlights the growing use of explosive weapons in populated areas, including drone-borne explosives, in roughly 300 attacks on education. Many occurred during class hours, killing students and educators and forcing prolonged school closures.

GCPEA urges universal endorsement of the Safe Schools Declaration and calls on governments, United Nations agencies, and donors to take five urgent actions:

Strengthen legal protections for children and education systems. End the military use of schools. Sustain and protect global monitoring of attacks. Safeguard education during electoral cycles. Resource early warning and anticipatory action systems.

The Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) is a coalition of United Nations agencies and non-governmental organizations working in the fields of education in emergencies and protection. The report is the eighth in the Education under Attack series. It analyzes global trends and profiles attacks and military use of schools and universities in 28 countries. Support for Education under Attack 2026 has been generously provided by the Education Above All Foundation, Education Cannot Wait, and the Government of Norway.