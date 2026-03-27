The Loss of a Journalist in Burundi

Human Rights Watch mourns the passing of Burundian journalist Jackson Bahati, who died suddenly at age 55 on March 16, 2026.

Click to expand Image Jackson Bahati. © Private

Bahati was a pillar among journalists in Burundi. A skilled writer and presenter, he was led by an innate curiosity and love for his country. Throughout his career spanning decades, Bahati interviewed many victims and witnesses of human rights abuses with care and compassion, empowering them while giving voice to their experiences.

Bahati worked for a variety of outlets across Burundi over the course of his career and was regarded as a mentor for younger journalists, ready to support the next generation. He was deeply committed to those who looked to him as a teacher and wanted, above all else, a strong media in Burundi to be part of his legacy.

When Burundi experienced tumultuous political and security upheaval in 2015, Bahati remained in the country, committed to continuing his work. He was attuned to the challenging and at times dangerous security situation for journalists working in that environment but never allowed these to discourage him or those around him.

In 2015, during violence around his home in Cibitoke, Bahati was out in front of the reporting, leading with his eloquence and a deep personal commitment to both journalism and the human rights cause.

Bahati’s death is a shock to the Great Lakes media community and his colleagues and partners around the world, including Human Rights Watch. We express our deepest condolences to his family and all those close to him. Burundi has lost a committed journalist, fierce advocate, friend, and a kind, generous soul. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.