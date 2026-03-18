Click to expand Image (From left) Family members of murdered Congolese independence icon Patrice Lumumba Yema Lumumba and Mehdi Lumumba, with their Belgian and German lawyers, hold a press conference in Brussels, on January 19, 2026 after a Belgian court hearing on a potential prosecution for the 1961 killing. © 2026 John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

A Belgian court ruling on March 17 has paved the way for the last surviving former Belgian official, Étienne Davignon, to face a criminal trial for alleged involvement in the killing of Patrice Émery Lumumba, the first democratically elected prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and two other senior officials. The killings took place in 1961 following the country’s independence from Belgian colonial rule.

The trial is expected to begin in 2027.

The Belgian court’s decision to order Davignon to face trial creates a historic opportunity for justice for alleged war crimes committed by Belgian officials during decolonization. The decision implicitly affirms that serious international crimes are not subject to statutory limitations under international law and the passage of time should not shield former colonial actors from legal responsibility.

In a virtual press briefing following the court’s decision, Lumumba’s family stressed that while justice was delayed, it is not too late to establish the truth. In a statement they said: “What changes today is that the legal system of Belgium begins, at last, to confront its own responsibilities for acts committed in the name of colonial rule. For our family, this is not the end of a long fight, it is the beginning of a reckoning that history has long demanded.”

This step towards accountability raises important questions about victims’ right to an effective remedy and reparations under international law, including restitution, compensation, rehabilitation, satisfaction, and guarantees of non-repetition.

In January 2026, the court heard arguments from the defense and the legal team supporting Lumumba’s family who had filed a criminal case in 2011 against eleven Belgian citizens, ten of whom have since died. The case alleges three counts of war crimes: the illegal transfer of Lumumba and his associates, the “humiliating and degrading treatment” of the men, and deprivation of a fair trial. Such proceedings contribute to “satisfaction” as a form of reparation.

The potential significance of this decision extends far beyond this case. Lumumba remains an iconic figure of African independence and global decolonial movements. His family’s perseverance underscores the enduring right to seek reparative justice and could inspire similar efforts in other colonial contexts.

Governments should take note of the court’s decision and take meaningful steps to address the enduring harm, loss, and intergenerational trauma of colonial injustices, including through reparations that incorporate restitution of dignity, official apologies, and memorialization.