Array of Experts Back Lawsuit Challenging Trump’s ICC Sanctions Regime

Click to expand Image Thurgood Marshall United States Federal Courthouse building in lower Manhattan, New York City. © 2026 Laura Prieto Uribe/Human Rights Watch

(New York) – An array of former government officials, human rights groups, bar associations, and legal experts from around the world have filed eight amicus briefs supporting a lawsuit challenging US President Donald Trump’s executive order authorizing sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) officials, staff, and others affiliated with or assisting the court’s work.

The American Friends Service Committee, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Human Rights Watch, and the Open Society Institute brought the suit on August 11, 2026. They subsequently sought a preliminary injunction to stop the sanctions, which they say illegally undermine access to justice for victims of serious international crimes and prevent civil society from working together to end impunity.

The groups say in their suit that the sanctions are a blatantly illegal attack on international justice. The groups assert the sanctions have forced them to curtail a wide range of work in violation of their First and Fifth Amendment rights under the US Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Their lawsuit also argues the sanctions exceed the president’s powers and are based on a false claim of a “national emergency,” arising out of the work of the ICC, that has no basis in fact.

While the ICC has long been a target of opponents of international justice due to its investigations into atrocities, including in Libya, the Philippines, Sudan, and Ukraine, its Palestine investigation—which led to arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and a Hamas official on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity—has sparked an escalated assault by the Trump administration on the institution and the rule of law.

In July, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged to “dismantle” the court by, among other steps, increasing the use of sanctions. The administration has used the executive order to sanction ICC prosecutors, nine ICC judges including the court’s president, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, and three leading Palestinian human rights groups.

The following groups have filed the amicus briefs:

Plaintiffs are represented by Foley Hoag LLP.