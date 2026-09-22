South African Women Need Protection, Not Warnings

Click to expand Image A student during a vigil for victims of gender-based violence and femicide at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, September 18, 2026. © 2026 Esa Alexander/Reuters

The discovery of several women’s bodies on the outskirts of South Africa’s commercial capital, Johannesburg, has caused fear, anxiety and outrage across the country. All the women were found naked or partially clothed, according to police. Some of the bodies had bruising.

At least three suspects are already in custody as authorities continue to examine possible links between the killings.

These mysterious killings of women are not isolated crimes but part of a longstanding crisis about gender-based violence in South Africa. Earlier in 2026, Human Rights Watch noted that systemic criminal justice failures impede women in South Africa from accessing justice, while survivors have limited access to psychosocial support. Human Rights Watch has also documented that sex workers, LGBT people, and undocumented women face additional barriers to protection and redress.

The South African Medical Research Council has in the past, estimated that nearly seven women were killed each day in the country, including three by an intimate partner. Police failed to identify a suspect in about 44 percent of cases.

South Africa’s Constitution and other regional and international laws guarantee the rights to equality, dignity, life, and freedom and security of the person, including freedom from violence from public or private sources. Following the killings, South African police urged women to avoid walking or exercising alone. These types of warnings shift responsibility to the victim and cannot substitute for effective measures to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

The authorities instead should conduct safety audits in affected communities, improve lighting and police visibility, strengthen efforts to prevent and address domestic violence, and respond rapidly when women are reported missing. The authorities should have adequate resources to investigate and prosecute these cases, and keep families informed as they do.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has condemned the killings, said that South Africa must stand up for women’s “rights, safety and dignity.” That requires more than condolences and warnings. It requires effective and immediate government action that enables women to live, work, travel, and participate in public life freely and safely.