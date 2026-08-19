Bolivia’s First Same-Sex Marriage Is a Historic Step Forward

Click to expand Image People holds signs during the 2024 La Paz Pride Parade on June 29, 2024 in La Paz, Bolivia. © 2024 Gaston Brito/Getty Images

Bolivia celebrated on August 7 its first civil marriage between two women. This is a historic milestone for the rights of same-sex couples in a country where marriage equality is still not guaranteed nationwide.

The marriage, which took place in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, followed almost four years of litigation. Represented by IGUAL Bolivia, the couple navigated a lengthy administrative process and filed two actions seeking constitutional protection. A constitutional chamber ruled in their favor in March 2026, ordering the civil registry to recognize their union as a civil marriage.

Although the ruling applies only to this couple, it could have broader implications. Under Bolivian law, the Plurinational Constitutional Court (TCP) will review the decision, creating an opportunity to establish a precedent for other same-sex couples seeking equal marriage rights. The constitution currently limits marriage to different-sex couples.

The case builds on years of litigation and advocacy for legal recognition of diverse families in Bolivia. Following a protracted legal battle, Bolivia’s Plurinational Constitutional Court upheld in 2023 the recognition of same-sex civil unions and called on lawmakers to bring national legislation in line with international human rights standards.

The first marriage now takes that struggle for equality a step further. In 2017, a landmark opinion by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights confirmed that all rights in the American Convention on Human Rights applicable to the “family relationships” of heterosexual couples, extend to same-sex couples. This opinion provides an authoritative interpretation of the treaty for the countries in the Americas that have ratified it, including Bolivia.

Across Latin America, marriage equality is growing: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, and Uruguay, have established marriage equality nationwide. Bolivia’s first same-sex marriage represents another advancement in the region’s increasing recognition of diversity and respect for nondiscrimination.

But this milestone also exposes remaining inequalities. Nobody should have to fight for years for their family to receive legal recognition and protection. Rights should not depend on a couple’s ability to navigate administrative refusals, find legal representation, and pursue constitutional litigation.

August 7 was a historic day for Bolivia. But equality requires more. Bolivian authorities, including the Legislative Assembly, should build on this precedent and ensure marriage equality nationwide, so that all couples can have their relationships and families recognized equally before the law.