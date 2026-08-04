Fears Over Mail-in Ballot Access in the US

Click to expand Image People demonstrate against proposed changes to the US Postal Service and President Donald Trump's executive order regarding mail-in ballots, Miami, Florida, July 28, 2026. © 2026 Marta Lavandier/AP Photo

A coalition of voting rights organizations renewed a motion for preliminary injunction on July 20 in Massachusetts to prevent the United States Postal Service (USPS) from implementing parts of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14399.

The renewed motion is part of litigation challenging the order’s legality.

The order purports to combat election fraud by directing the Department of Homeland Security to compile and send states federal citizenship lists, requiring the USPS to develop a system for tracking mail-in ballots using unique barcodes, and prioritizing federal investigations of election fraud. Plaintiffs argue that these measures threaten voter access by creating unnecessary barriers. Some Democratic lawmakers argue that requiring states to share absentee voter data with the federal government also compromises voter privacy.

Per executive order directives, USPS submitted a proposed rule on June 2 requiring states to provide a list of eligible mail-in voters at least 60 days before federal elections and to limit mail-in ballot transmission to voters included on the list.

The proposed USPS rule could require USPS to withhold mail-in ballots from states deemed noncompliant, effectively preventing those ballots from reaching voters.

If the rule creates obstacles to mail-in ballots being delivered, this would disproportionately affect individuals with disabilities, older people, college students, US citizens abroad, rural communities, citizens with limited English proficiency, or those who cannot leave work to vote, as voting by mail is often their most practical, reliable, and rights-respecting method of participation.

As the 2026 midterms near, it is crucial that every eligible voter can participate in the poll on an equal basis with others.