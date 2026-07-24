US, Iran Threaten Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure

Click to expand Image A woman looks out from her destroyed apartment in the Shahrak-e Gharb neighborhood of Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026. © 2026 Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

(Washington, DC) – President Donald Trump announced on July 24, 2026, that the United States was considering “a massive attack” on Iran following a breakdown of the ceasefire and US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding. US and Iranian leaders have threatened to retaliate and attack targets that could be civilian infrastructure, in violation of the laws of war.

On July 23, Trump stated: “From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran.”

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s parliament, posted on X on July 22 that “If our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe.”

The laws of war prohibit deliberate attacks against civilian objects and attacks whose expected civilian harm is excessive compared to the anticipated direct military advantage. Individuals who commit serious laws-of-war violations with criminal intent—that is, deliberately or recklessly—are responsible for war crimes.

The following quote can be attributed to Balkees Jarrah, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch:

“US and Iranian leaders are threatening deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure following earlier fighting between the two countries in which their forces unlawfully attacked civilians and civilian objects in Iran, Gulf countries, and Israel. Other countries should make clear to the United States and Iran that those responsible for war crimes will be brought to justice, including through universal jurisdiction.”