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Seventeenth session of the International Criminal Court's Assembly of States Parties in The Hague, Netherlands, December 2018. © 2018 Syd Boyd/Coalition for the International Criminal Court

(New York) – The Assembly of States Parties of the International Criminal Court (ICC), during a special session on July 24, 2026, decided to remove the court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, from office for serious misconduct and serious breach of duty.

The following quote can be attributed to Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch: 

“In this moment, there are two equally important issues to emphasize. First, the ICC is more than any one person; it’s a critical court of last resort that anchors a global movement for justice. Governments should protect its independence and ensure that its essential work can move forward, across its docket. Second, the ICC should hold itself to the highest standards. This includes ensuring a safe workplace with effective and credible mechanisms available to staff or others who experience abuse, including sexual violence or harassment.” 

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