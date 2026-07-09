Latest ICE Killing Demands Independent Investigation

Click to expand Image Ronaldo Salgado (right), son of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, speaks as his brother, Lorenzo Jr. holds family photographs during a news conference in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2026. © 2026 David J. Phillip/AP Photo

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Texas on July 7. This is the latest in a string of shooting incidents involving federal immigration agents over the past two years.

Salgado, who had reportedly lived in the United States for nearly 35 years, leaves behind a wife and three children. One of his sons, Ronaldo, spoke at a press conference on July 8, describing his father’s dedication to their family and sharing that he and his brother had graduated from university thanks to their father’s “hard work and inspiration.”

While video footage of Salgado’s killing has yet to publicly surface, past ICE conduct gives rise to immediate concerns about both the incident itself and the prospects for a truly credible investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ICE was conducting “a targeted enforcement operation” when Salgado “weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer” before an ICE officer fatally shot him.

The language evokes the claims DHS advanced in other cases where agents shot drivers, including the January 7 fatal shooting of US citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis. In that case, DHS stated that Good “weaponized her vehicle in an attempt to kill [ICE officers],” a false claim contradicted by video evidence.

In September 2025, an ICE officer shot Silverio Villegas González near Chicago, claiming he “drove his car at law enforcement officers.” But CCTV footage called that account into question.

Authorities should immediately carry out a comprehensive, transparent investigation into Salgado’s killing and whether ICE officers complied with use-of-force policies. Given federal authorities’ repeated failures to credibly investigate similar incidents, including Good’s killing, local Houston authorities should investigate the killing as well, and federal authorities should share evidence with them.

Congress, meanwhile, should step up its oversight of DHS. Instead of expansively resourcing ICE while ignoring its deadly human rights abuses, Congress should hold oversight hearings, including on killings by federal immigration agents. They should also pass legislation imposing sweeping DHS reforms, such as robust investigation and reporting requirements and meaningful consequences for violations, including effective remedies for victims of abuse.