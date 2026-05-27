What Rights Observers Are Watching in Armenia’s Elections

Click to expand Image People at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia, June 20, 2021. © 2021 Sergei Grits/AP Photo

Armenia will hold parliamentary elections on June 7 that will determine the country’s next government. Whichever party or parties prevail, what happens after the vote may prove whether Armenia has built foundations strong enough since independence to protect human rights and the rule of law in a contested political moment.

The stakes on June 7 are particularly high. The elections are taking place in a polarized environment shaped by security concerns, social hardship, the displacement of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023, intense debate over Armenia’s geopolitical direction, and concerns about external electoral interference.

Armenia is a member of the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which has deployed an election observation mission at the government’s invitation. Armenia is also party to key regional and international human rights treaties, although its human rights record is uneven. Under the current government, Armenia has pursued closer integration with the European Union and committed to further rights reforms. While progress has been made, including in protecting freedom of assembly and expression, advancing the right of people with disabilities, and addressing domestic violence, concerns remain with respect to discrimination, violence against women, disability rights, media freedom, surveillance, and accountability for police abuse.

Local groups, journalists, and independent observers have also raised elections-related concerns, including misuse of administrative resources, pressure on public-sector employees, campaign finance risks, alleged vote-buying, polarized rhetoric, and weak accountability mechanisms.

Human Rights Watch has consistently reported on the lack of accountability for police misconduct in Armenia. The country has not seen major postelectoral violence since the mass protests that followed the 2008 presidential election, when at least 10 people died and over 100 were injured after authorities used violence against protesters. Ahead of the vote, allegations of police abuse, intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on voters, or attacks on journalists and activists should be promptly and effectively investigated. Authorities should also make clear that law enforcement will protect peaceful assemblies, and any resort to use of force will be lawful, and strictly necessary and proportionate.

The test of June 7 will not be only who wins, but whether everyone’s rights are respected before, during, and after the vote.