Click to expand Image A Russian passport in review in Moscow, March 25, 2025. © 2025 Pelagiya Tikhonova/Sputnik via AP Photo

On May 26, Russia’s State Duma is scheduled to review a draft law that targets exiled critics for allegedly acting “against Russia’s interests overseas.”

The draft law, prepared by a special parliamentary commission, “On Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs,” stipulates that Russian exiles convicted of offences typical for politically motivated prosecutions, will be subject to a wide range of restrictions.

The offences include “discrediting the armed forces,” failing to fulfill the requirements of the country’s “foreign agent” legislation, engaging with banned “undesirable” organizations, calling for sanctions against Russia, undermining Russia’s territorial integrity (which implies, among other things, references to Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories), and disseminating information deemed to exhibit “disrespect” for the Russian state, government agency, state symbols, or Russian society.

Similar to the long-standing ban by neighboring Belarus on issuing its nationals passports and other essential documents at Belarusian consulates overseas, the new Russian draft law also includes a prohibition on providing consular support, such as renewal of passports and notary services to convicted Russian exiles. They won’t be able to access Russian governmental digital services, including requesting official documents or executing any actions or contracts through a power of attorney. Their bank accounts, assets, and property in Russia will be frozen, and online banking will be disabled. Independent media and experts aptly described this proposed legislation as “the law on [exiles’] civic death.”

When asked about the draft law, the chairperson of the foreign interference commission, Vasily Piskaryov, lamented that Western countries refuse extradition requests and shelter people engaged in “anti-Russian campaigning,” thereby compelling Russian authorities to make the life of “traitors” abroad “not better than in prison.”

The punitive intention behind this Kremlin-sponsored draft law is evident. Once enacted, it will take the government’s retaliation campaign against exiled critics to a new level. Rights-respecting governments should ensure exiled Russians living in their territory are able to exercise basic human rights. If necessary, they should provide effective alternatives to documentation, allowing exiles to work, travel, and access essential services.