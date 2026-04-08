Click to expand Image Inmates walk free from La Lima prison in Havana on April 3, 2026. © 2026 YAMIL LAGE / AFP via Getty Images

On April 2, the Cuban government announced the release of 2,010 prisoners, framing it as a “humanitarian gesture.” While the announcement raised hopes among many political prisoners’ families, neither Human Rights Watch nor other civil society groups, including Prisoners Defenders and Justicia 11J, have identified any political prisoners among those released.

In its announcement, the Cuban government said it would exclude, among others, people sentenced for “crimes against authority.” Under Cuban law, these include crimes such as “contempt,” “propaganda,” and “assault” that the government has used for decades to target and arbitrarily prosecute critics.

Over 700 political prisoners remain behind bars in Cuba, according to groups like Justicia 11J and Prisoners Defenders, and hundreds more face house arrest and other restrictions. Among them is Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, an artist who was sentenced to five years in prison for “insulting national symbols,” among other crimes, after wearing a Cuban flag on his shoulders in protest of a new law on the use of national symbols. He was detained after posting a video saying he would join the landmark July 2021 protests.

In March 2026, Leonard Richard González Alfonso, also an artist, was sentenced to seven years for “propaganda against the constitutional order” after painting “How long? They are killing us” on a wall.

Former detainees released after Vatican-led negotiations in January 2025 reported abuse in Cuban prisons, including beatings, solitary confinement, unsanitary conditions, and lack of access to food and clean water. Many of those released told Human Rights Watch they remain under constant surveillance and restrictive conditions, and fear being arrested again. At least seven political prisoners have since been sent back to prison for actions such as posting critical content online or failing to appear before the authorities.

Cuba should immediately and unconditionally release all political prisoners. Cubans should be able to express themselves freely, without fear. The US embargo and its brutal oil blockade are no excuse to keep critics in jail.