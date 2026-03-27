Hungary Orders Investigation of Journalist on Espionage Accusation

Click to expand Image A man holds a banner showing the eyes of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a protest against the government's alleged use of powerful spyware to spy on critical journalists, politicians, and business leaders, Budapest, Hungary, July 26, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi

The decision by Hungary’s minister of justice to order an investigation into Szabolcs Panyi, a prominent Hungarian journalist, on dubious accusations of espionage, marks a dangerous escalation in the state’s crackdown on independent media.

The government accuses Panyi, who writes for Direkt36 and VSquare, of spying “in cooperation with a foreign state,”suggesting his journalism serves as a “cover activity.” He has not yet been charged with any offence. Conviction for espionage carries a sentence of up to 15 years. Panyi has denied the accusations, calling them an attack on journalism.

The allegations stem from his reporting on ties between the Hungarian and Russian governments, including communications between officials that could be politically embarrassing to the Hungarian government.

The investigation started after a Hungarian pro-government newspaper published a covertly recorded conversation between Panyi and a source. The recording raises fresh concerns about surveillance of journalists in Hungary, especially as Panyi was previously targeted by Pegasus spyware, which allows users unfettered access to a targets device and is only supplied to governments. A 2023 European Parliament investigation found that Hungary’s government uses Pegasus.

Hungary’s media environment has been systematically eroded over the past decade with an estimated 80 percent of the media now directly or indirectly controlled by the government. Some independent outlets have been taken over by government-linked actors and turned into pro-government mouthpieces, while others have been shut down completely.

Hundreds of pro-government outlets have been consolidated under the umbrella of a single private foundation, the Central European Press and Media Foundation, or KESMA, while independent media face sustained economic pressure through the selective allocation of state advertising. Journalists face smear campaigns, obstruction, and surveillance, while regulators lack independence, creating an increasingly hostile environment for independent reporting.

Investigating a journalist for espionage in retaliation for reporting on issues of public interest risks criminalizing journalism itself. It sends the chilling message that reporters who look too closely may face criminal proceedings.

Hungarian authorities should immediately drop their investigation into Panyi and end their intimidation of independent journalists.

The European Commission should closely monitor Panyi’s case and ensure it is reflected in its ongoing assessment of Hungary’s compliance with the rule of law and funding conditionality, while EU member states should use the article 7 process, designed to address serious rule of law breaches including by suspending a member state’s voting rights, to pressure Hungary to end its crackdown on independent media.