Click to expand Image Tunisians hold up placards during a march organized by the Campaign Against the Criminalization of Civil Work to protest racism in Tunis, April 11, 2026. The demonstration, which includes human rights organizations, civil society groups, and activists, addresses concerns about what participants describe as a rise in racist rhetoric, as well as efforts to criminalize solidarity and civil, political, and trade union activities. The event also highlights concerns about the targeting of activists and advocates. © 2026 Chedly Ben Ibrahim/NurPhoto via AP

The Tunisian government has systematically cracked down on civil society groups and their members since 2024, all but shutting down the vibrant civic space that emerged after the 2011 revolution.

groups and their members since 2024, all but shutting down the vibrant civic space that emerged after the 2011 revolution. Civil society plays a key role in holding power to account, delivering essential services, and advocating for human rights. The authorities are abusing every tool at their disposal to close the space for civil society and shut these organizations down.

plays a key role in holding power to account, delivering essential services, and advocating for human rights. The authorities are abusing every tool at their disposal to close the space for and shut these organizations down. The authorities should immediately end their crackdown on civil society and allow space for civic groups to operate fully and freely.

(Beirut) – The Tunisian government has systematically cracked down on civil society groups and their members since 2024, all but shutting down the vibrant civic space that emerged after the 2011 revolution, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The authorities should immediately end their crackdown on civil society and allow space for civic groups to operate fully and freely.

The 49-page report, “‘We Are Living on Borrowed Time’: Repression of Civil Society in Tunisia” documents the Tunisian authorities’ escalating repression of local and international civil society groups, workers, members, and affiliates through the weaponization of abusive prosecutions, arbitrary arrests, detention, financial and criminal investigations, mass suspensions, and threats of dissolution.

“Civil society groups in Tunisia play a key role in holding power to account, delivering essential services, and advocating for people’s human rights,” said Bassam Khawaja, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “It is clear that the authorities are abusing every tool at their disposal to close the space for civil society in Tunisia and shut these organizations down.”

Since 2022, President Kais Saied has publicly demonized civil society and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), portraying them as a threat to national sovereignty. Between May and December 2024, the authorities arrested several workers at groups that provide aid to refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants and those that fight racism and discrimination. They have since prosecuted at least 47 people connected to nongovernmental groups and held at least 10 people in preventive detention for longer than 14 months, the maximum period permitted under Tunisian law.

The authorities have used laws criminalizing assistance to foreigners with irregular immigration status and the 2015 counterterrorism and money laundering law to bring abusive charges against human rights defenders and workers at nongovernmental groups.

Following trials in 2025 and 2026, at least 14 people connected to civil society have been convicted and sentenced to prison. A prominent human rights defender, Saadia Mosbah, was sentenced to eight years in prison and a heavy fine based on abusive charges of financial crimes on March 19, 2026. Five employees of asylum groups have been convicted on abusive charges in connection with their work and the mandates of their legally registered associations.

The targeted associations have since ceased their activities.

The authorities have also targeted associations en masse with financial and criminal investigations. At the end of 2024, shortly before the presidential election, the Tax Evasion Investigation and Prevention Brigade notified at least a dozen associations—including Amnesty International’s regional office and the local anti-corruption group I Watch—that it was investigating them. The investigations are an administrative and operational burden and have resulted in the freezing of at least two associations’ bank accounts.

The widespread and systematic use of such investigations against a broad swath of civil society raises serious concerns that the government is weaponizing such processes to target and intimidate civil society organizations.

Between July-October 2025 and between April-May 2026, the authorities have abused Decree-Law 2011-88 on associations to mass suspend associations. Human Rights Watch identified at least 20 suspended civil society associations, though it is impossible to determine the exact number without official data.

These suspensions appear to have circumvented due process and been marred by irregularities. Some associations did not receive the formal warnings required by law, which would enable them to respond to or remedy allegations of violations. Others attempted to respond but received no reply. Suspending an association is a drastic measure that should only be taken as a last resort with clear justification and independent review, Human Rights Watch said.

These groups face serious risk of dissolution once all avenues of appeal have been exhausted. Lawyers who provided support to suspended groups told Human Rights Watch that officials have dismissed the appeals from approximately 30 associations that had filed appeals. Al Khatt (publisher of the independent media outlet Inkyfada) and Mnemty, are currently facing dissolution proceedings.

The judiciary, which orders the suspensions, has been under the control of the executive since 2022, when President Saied took expansive measures to crush judicial independence.

Associations have also faced additional restrictions alongside this crackdown. Private banks have imposed unwarranted restrictions on many associations, such as revoking their access to hard currency or convertible dinar accounts, blocking or returning foreign funds sent to Tunisian accounts, or closing their bank accounts. Some groups have reported that authorities have denied their election observation accreditation, imposed more stringent regulations on their access to prisons and detention facilities, or banned certain public events.

The Tunisian authorities have repeatedly sought to replace and tighten the current legislative framework governing associations in ways that would seriously undermine their right to freedom of association. Two bills, one leaked in early 2022 and another submitted to parliament in October 2023, would give the government significant control and oversight over the establishment, activities, operations, and funding of independent groups.

The Tunisian authorities should stop restricting freedom of association and end abusive investigations, judicial harassment, and criminalization of civil society groups’ work and their members, Human Rights Watch said. They should release all NGO workers, activists, and human rights defenders arbitrarily detained in connection with their legitimate work and overturn unjust convictions. Parliament should ensure that associations can operate freely, including by withdrawing draft laws that would violate the right to freedom of association.

The international community, including the European Union and its member states, should privately and publicly urge Tunisian authorities to release all nongovernmental organization workers, human rights defenders, activists, and others arbitrarily detained, overturn convictions in connection with groups’ legitimate work, and end the crackdown on civil society.

Tunisia is a state party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which guarantee the rights to freedom of association, assembly and expression, to not be subject to arbitrary arrest or detention, and to a fair trial.

“By dismantling the space for civil society, the authorities are trying to ensure no one is left to hold them accountable,” Khawaja said. “The international community needs to take urgent action to help preserve what remains of civic space in Tunisia, ensure protections for rights defenders, and end this drastic backsliding on human rights.”