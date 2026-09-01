Click to expand Image Yakov Vorontsov. © Petr Trotsenko (RFE/RL)

The case of Vladimir (Yakov) Vorontsov, a Russian Orthodox priest from Kazakhstan who was defrocked in 2024 over apparent retaliation for independent religious activity and public criticism of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, is scheduled to go to trial on September 11. But dubious charges and lack of adequate medical care in detention raise serious concerns.

Vorontsov, 40, was arrested in February 2026. He is facing a seven-year prison sentence on charges of illegal drug storage and maintaining premises for drug use, which he asserts are fabricated.

In 2022, Vorontsov called for peace in Ukraine and publicly urged Kazakhstan to withdraw from Russia-led regional organizations. Kazakh authorities began a criminal investigation against him in 2023 for alleged “inciting religious discord” in connection with social media posts criticizing the Russian Orthodox Church’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. The investigation was later closed for lack of evidence.

Vorontsov suffers from chronic health conditions he had been treating before his February arrest. Though his health conditions apparently worsened in detention, officials had restricted deliveries of his prescription medicine until earlier this month, according to his lawyer.

Authorities should ensure that Vorontsov has access to a qualified and independent medical examination and treatment during his detention.

Kazakhstan is a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which obligates governments to ensure everyone in detention is treated humanely. Kazakhstan has also attempted to align its prisons with the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, known as the Nelson Mandela Rules. They provide that prisoners have a right to medical care oﬀered by well-qualiﬁed medical personnel operating with clinical independence that is on par with services for those outside of detention.

This is not the first time Vorontsov’s right to health has been violated in pretrial detention. In May 2026, he was subjected to over a month of coercive and forced psychiatric detention.

Vorontsov’s case has been seriously marred from the start by human rights and procedural violations. The authorities should ensure he gets due process and a fair trial and that Kazakhstan’s criminal justice system is not misused to silence a peaceful and outspoken critic of Russia’s war.