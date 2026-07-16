Click to expand Image Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri appeared before Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, December 3, 2025. © 2025 International Criminal Court

(The Hague) – The International Criminal Court (ICC)’s confirmation of war crimes and crimes against humanity charges against the Libyan suspect Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri, the first after 15 years of investigation, is a milestone for justice in Libya, Human Rights Watch said today.

On July 16, 2026, a panel of three pretrial judges unanimously confirmed charges for 17 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity against El Hishri, including torture, rape, sexual violence, murder, enslavement, and persecution allegedly committed against detainees in Tripoli’s Mitiga Prison since 2015. The judges found substantial grounds to believe that El Hishri committed these crimes and decided to send his case to trial. A separate panel of judges will later announce the start date of the trial.

"The ICC’s decision to move its first Libya case to trial opens a long-awaited door to justice for victims of Libya’s abusive detention system,” said Alice Autin, international justice researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Libyan authorities should support the proceedings and surrender remaining suspects in Libya to the court, demonstrating that they are genuine partners in ending the impunity that continues to fuel atrocities across the country.”

The decision to confirm the charges follows a hearing on May 19-21, during which the pretrial judges heard from the Office of the Prosecutor, El Hishri’s defense counsel, and victims’ representatives to determine whether to send the case to trial. The prosecutor’s office presented evidence to support 17 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, which could concern crimes against more than 900 detainees held at Mitiga Prison during the time El Hishri controlled the facility. The office indicated that these were non-exhaustive lists, and that it may seek to present evidence of additional incidents and victims within the framework of the confirmed charges at trial.

The full decision on the confirmation of the charges against El Hishri could be appealed with pretrial chamber authorization.

Ahead of the confirmation of charges hearing, El Hishri filed a challenge to the court’s jurisdiction over his case, contending that the declaration the Libyan government lodged in May 2025––accepting the court’s jurisdiction from 2011 to 2027––was invalid and that the United Nations Security Council resolution referring the situation of Libya to the ICC prosecutor did not cover the case against him. On July 15, the judges rejected the challenge and confirmed the court’s jurisdiction over the case.

German authorities arrested El Hishri in July 2025 and surrendered him to the ICC in December, following necessary domestic proceedings. He has been in detention in The Hague ever since. The ICC has issued public arrest warrants against 14 people in relation to the Libya investigation, including El Hishri. Four have since died or were killed, and eight others remain fugitives, including in the east and west of the country, with an unconfirmed number believed to be in custody in Libya. One case has been declared inadmissible before the ICC.

Under the UN Security Council resolution that first referred the situation in Libya to the ICC prosecutor and the Libyan authorities’ 2025 declaration accepting the court’s jurisdiction from 2011 to 2027, Libyan authorities have a clear obligation to cooperate with the court. This includes arresting people wanted by the court who are in Libya and sending them to The Hague. As the ICC’s deputy prosecutor has recently underlined in briefings to the UN Security Council, Libya’s cooperation with the court has been largely inadequate. Some Libyan authorities have openly opposed the trial of Libyans outside of Libya, as a matter of principle, and questioned the need for the ICC’s involvement in some investigations in the country.

The ICC is a court of last resort that steps in only when national authorities are unwilling or unable to investigate and prosecute serious crimes under the court’s jurisdiction. Libyan authorities cannot simply assert that they prefer to handle cases domestically to avoid cooperating with the ICC. Domestic authorities and individuals wanted by the court may challenge the admissibility of specific cases at the ICC, but they must prove that there are genuine national proceedings covering both the same person and the same conduct being pursued by the ICC.

Authorities in western Libya have reportedly arrested at least two suspects also wanted by the ICC in relation to serious crimes in Tarhuna, based on domestic investigations. They also reportedly arrested Osama Elmasry Njeem, wanted by the ICC for serious crimes allegedly committed in Mitiga and named as one of El Hishri’s co-perpetrators, and reportedly placed him in pretrial detention. His location and the exact timing of his detention have not been made public. The ICC prosecutor’s office noted that it has received no confirmation from Libya’s General Prosecutor of Njeem’s arrest and related investigation; other sources have indicated that Njeem is not currently detained.

Njeem was arrested in Italy, in January 2025, but was released two days later on “procedural grounds” and sent back to Libya. In October, ICC judges found that Italy had breached its obligation to cooperate with the court by not surrendering Njeem and, in January 2026, referred Italy to the court’s member countries for further action. Njeem has challenged the ICC’s case against him, saying the court has no jurisdiction over it and that proceedings underway in Libya substantially cover the conduct for which he is wanted by the ICC. The challenge is pending before ICC judges. Meanwhile, Libya remains under an obligation to surrender Njeem to the court.

On June 21, a Tripoli criminal court sentenced Njeem to seven years and four months in prison for charges that include torture and cruel treatment of detainees at Mitiga Prison. Human Rights Watch did not monitor the proceedings, but it appears the domestic conviction only addresses, in a limited manner, the conduct alleged by the ICC prosecution. According to reports, the proceedings concerned abuses against 10 detainees and one death due to torture, while the ICC warrant alleges that he is responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the killing of at least 34 detainees.

Human Rights Watch has found that credible justice in Libya remains out of reach without substantial reforms, including an adequate legal framework for investigating and prosecuting serious international crimes.

In May 2026, a Tripoli appeals court acquitted Abdullah al-Senussi, the former intelligence chief under Gaddafi, of all charges against him related to the 2011 revolution, including the killing of protesters. In 2014, ICC judges declared the case against Abdullah al-Senussi inadmissible before the court on the basis that Libya was genuinely investigating him, despite serious due process concerns with the domestic proceedings. This verdict, following deeply flawed proceedings, is a reminder that Libyan judicial authorities are both unable and unwilling to genuinely try those responsible for serious crimes and that the Libyan system remains inadequate for prosecuting serious international crimes, Human Rights Watch said.

“Libya should not shield ICC fugitives in defiance of its international obligations,” Autin said. “With no signs of improvement in Libya’s deeply flawed justice sector, the ICC remains essential to deliver a measure of justice for victims of serious crimes committed in the country since 2011.”