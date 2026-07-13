Yet Another Death in ICE Custody

Click to expand Image Naseer Ahmad Paktiawal holds Abubakar Paktiawal, son of his brother Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal, who died in ICE custody, at the Abu Hanifa Mosque in Richardson, Texas, U.S. June 4, 2026. © 2026 Shelby Tauber/Reuters

Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal—an Afghan asylum seeker who had worked alongside the US military in Afghanistan—died on March 14, 2026, from an alleged allergic reaction less than 24 hours after being detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Texas. His death certificate was released, 103 days later, on June 25, 2026.

In announcing his death, ICE vilified Paktiawal as a “criminal illegal alien,” adding erroneous insult to his death. He had prior arrests for fraud and theft, but no convictions. Moreover, he was not in the United States illegally, but was paroled in due to his decade of work in support of US military operations. He had a pending asylum claim, but the administration suspended processing of Afghan asylum claims last November.

The 41-year-old father of six was arrested outside his home on March 13 while preparing to take his children to school, a part of a “targeted enforcement action.” His family told #AfghanEvac that Paktiawal relied on an inhaler his wife attempted to provide. According to ICE, Paktiawal reported shortness of breath and chest pains and was transferred to the hospital. He died the next day.

Paktiawal’s death is part of a dramatic increase in ICE custody deaths: 54 people died in ICE custody between January 2025 and June 24, 2026, significantly outpacing the expanding numbers of detained people.

Transparency demands have intensified since the current administration took office, as ICE has repeatedly failed to publish timely information on deaths in its custody, including sufficient details on the health care received by people in the lead-up to their deaths.

Paktiawal’s death was declared an accident, raising more questions than it answered.

Moreover, the administration has refused to release additional information surrounding Paktiawal’s death, despite months of demands from Paktiawal’s family, advocacy organizations, and members of Congress, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX). Local authorities have also withheld the autopsy report, citing ICE concerns that its release could “hinder and/or interfere the ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

Transparency and accountability includes full investigations and information. Release of Paktiawal’s full autopsy report would be a good start, and authorities should seriously consider taking at least that step.