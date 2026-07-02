Hungary’s Sovereignty Protection Office Abolished

Click to expand Image Members of the National Assembly vote to approve legislation to abolish the Sovereignty Protection Office during a parliamentary session in Budapest, Hungary, June 30, 2026. © 2026 Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto via AP Photo

Hungary’s parliament voted overwhelmingly on June 30 to abolish the Sovereignty Protection Office, an institution created by the previous Fidesz government to target independent journalists, civil society organizations, and academics receiving foreign funding. The move—which awaits the signature of Hungary’s President—is a positive step towards restoring the rule of law and a rights-respecting culture in Hungary.

The Sovereignty Protection Office, created under a 2023 law, investigated people and organizations the Fidesz government alleged were acting on behalf of foreign interests. It operated with limited oversight, using its authority to target and harass organizations critical of Fidesz rule, among them the NGO Transparency International Hungary and the investigative journalism outlet, Átlátszó.

The European Commission had opened an infringement case before the Court of Justice of the European Union over the Sovereignty Protection Office. The Court has not yet ruled on the case, but its advocate general published their opinion in February concluding that the office’s mandate infringes on EU fundamental rights and finding that its investigative powers “have a chilling effect and may lead to self-censorship by journalists and/or publishers and press organisations.”

In May 2024, Human Rights Watch joined European civil society organizations in highlighting the dangers posed by the office. The decision by Hungary’s new government to repeal the law, which Human Rights Watch recommended in April, is a key step towards restoring the rule of law in Hungary.

The new government has also made key changes to media and political advertising laws, to address ways in which the previous government had systematically undermined media freedom.

Hungary’s parliament passed a law on June 22 that places ownership and oversight of public media under an independent public media board—with members appointed by the government, the opposition, and media professionals. Parliament also passed regulations the same week banning giant political billboards, hate-inciting advertising and smear campaigns, and political advertising outside campaign periods, which were common under Orbán’s rule.

Ending the work of the Sovereignty Protection Office, improving governance of public media, and ensuring political advertising is less toxic and hateful, are positive signs for restoring the rule of law, and respect for rights and pluralism in Hungary.