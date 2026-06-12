Click to expand Image European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos speaks at a forum supporting Ukraine's EU accession reforms, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 8, 2026. © 2026 Alina Smutko/Reuters

Ukraine and European Union member states are expected to launch negotiations in mid-June on the reforms Kyiv should implement to comply with EU rule of law and fundamental rights standards. Progress on these issues will not only determine the pace of Ukraine’s EU accession but is essential to ensure wartime is not a time of backsliding on rights protections.

The talks concern the “fundamentals” cluster of EU laws and norms, including judicial independence, anti-corruption measures, democratic governance, civil society space, media freedom, non-discrimination and equality, and protection of rights in line with the EU Charter on Fundamental Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Ukraine has made good progress on its accession agenda, including by adopting reform roadmaps on the rule of law and the functioning of democratic institutions.

But serious concerns remain. Ukraine’s domestic politics have been marred by high-level corruption scandals, pressure on anti-corruption activists, and restrictions on freedom of expression and independent media. Recent measures introduced in parliament could undermine investigative reporting and enable Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs).

In 2025, attempts to weaken specialized anti-corruption bodies triggered Ukraine’s first nationwide peaceful protests since Russia’s full-scale invasion. The government swiftly reversed the measures, but risks of retaliation against anti-corruption institutions and civil society watchdogs persist.

A newly proposed Civil Code also threatens the rights of women, children, people with disabilities, and same-sex couples, and could put Ukraine in breach of core European and international human rights standards.

Ukrainian authorities also continue to enforce overly broad anti-collaboration laws. In some cases, prosecutors have brought charges against civilians for providing essential services under occupation, often under duress. These prosecutions have affected medical workers, municipal employees, and teachers.

These are among the issues the EU should address as priorities in its discussions with Ukrainian authorities. They should insist on real and sustainable reforms, while recognizing the extraordinary challenges Ukraine faces during Russia’s ongoing war.

EU member states also bear significant responsibility. Opening and closing each “chapter” of EU law requires unanimity in the EU Council. Member states should refrain from politicizing the talks or using their vote on Ukraine’s progress as leverage for unrelated political objectives.

Freedom of expression, tolerance, inclusion, and transparent and accountable institutions are essential to Ukraine’s wartime resilience. The EU and Ukraine should ensure that accession reforms don’t compromise in delivering to the fullest on these protections.