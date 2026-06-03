Donate Now
English
Choose your language
العربية 简中 繁中 English Français Deutsch 日本語 Português Русский Español
More Languages
Donate Now
Trending Crisis in the Middle East  The Trump Administration and Human Rights  Sudan  Israel/Palestine  Russia-Ukraine War 
| Dispatches

New Jersey Hunger Strikers Allege Abysmal Detention Conditions

End Abuses of Detained Immigrants

Angelica Sedgwick Oun
Senior Researcher, Immigrant Rights
091d1321-8f96-4325-b4de-bc1ae93285a7
Click to expand Image
The silhouettes of detainees being held at Delaney Hall during a protest on May 30, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. © 2026 Matthew Hatcher / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Citing medical neglect, lack of sanitation, spoiled food, denial of bond, and coercion to sign legal documents that result in deportation, over 300 women and men detained at Delaney Hall, a New Jersey immigration detention facility run by the private, for-profit company GEO Group have reportedly been on a labor and hunger strike since May 22.

On June 2, the attorney general filed a lawsuit against GEO Group, demanding that the company grant health inspectors access to the facility. GEO Group has not yet responded to requests for comment from several news outlets.

As the strike continues, detained people have reported that officers have retaliated by beating, pepper spraying, or transferring them to other facilities. Outside the facility, ICE and local law enforcement have clashed with, and used force against, protesters who have gathered in support of the hunger and labor strike.

Dangerous and inhumane conditions are a significant problem at other immigration detention centers nationwide.

Investigations by Human Rights Watch over the years have shown health care at several immigration detention facilities to be inadequate, sometimes contributing to preventable deaths. The federal government’s gutting of oversight bodies has made it harder to check abuses, and the 2026 mortality rate in ICE detention is on track to be the highest in 20 years.

Because of worsening detention conditions and the administration's expansion of its mandatory detention policy, people in detention have turned to signing voluntary departure agreements, often despite having a legal right to stay in the US. New York and New Jersey immigration courts saw a 1,373 percent increase in voluntary departures between July and October 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year.

The strikers detained in Delaney Hall are calling for DHS to “release medically vulnerable, elderly, pregnant, and young detainees.” They are also asking to meet with the New Jersey governor, for immigration judges to meaningfully review their cases, for federal courts to review their habeas petitions, and for DHS to end pressuring detained people to sign voluntary departure agreements or deportation documents.

State and federal leaders should urgently address the allegations of abuses and inhumane conditions at Delaney Hall as a step towards ending abusive detention practices nationwide.

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

Region / Country

More Reading

Reports

  • December 2, 2025 Report

    “We Need U”

    How the U Visa Builds Trust, Counters Fear, and Promotes Community Safety

    Federal agents detain a woman exiting an immigration court hearing

Most Viewed