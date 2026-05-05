Georgia’s New Database Raises Serious Rights Concerns

Click to expand Image The Parliament plenary session in Tbilisi, Georgia, December 17, 2025. © 2025 Parliament of Georgia

Georgia’s new centralized health database law took effect on May 1, creating serious risks of privacy violations and discrimination, and potentially deterring people from seeking health care and mental health services.

Parliament adopted the legislative package on December 9, 2025, mandating the establishment of a unified database covering people with mental health conditions and those diagnosed with alcohol or drug dependence.

Framed as a tool to streamline licensing procedures and support law-enforcement, the law grants the Internal Affairs Ministry direct access to the database. Authorities can use the data to deny or revoke firearm licenses and, in certain domestic violence cases, to inform decisions on restraining orders or detention.

The law places particular emphasis on people enrolled in opioid substitution therapy. It provides that enrollment in substitution treatment, or an increase in dosage, automatically suspends a person’s driving privileges for two weeks.

Crucially, key safeguards have been left to secondary legislation that has yet to be made public. The law does not clearly define what data will be collected, how long it will be retained, who will have access, or how individuals can correct or delete their information.

The new framework significantly weakens patient confidentiality protections and threatens the right to health. Previously, individuals seeking voluntary, self-funded treatment for drug use could remain anonymous, with disclosure of their identity permitted only by court order. Under the new system, law enforcement may access such information without judicial oversight. The law also fails to clarify whether the database will include only substitution therapy or extend to all forms of substance use treatment and support.

These changes risk creating serious barriers to accessing care. Expanding law enforcement access to sensitive medical data, particularly without clear safeguards, can deter people from seeking services, especially for mental health or other stigmatized conditions.

Georgia’s public defender says that the amendments may conflict with constitutional protections, including the rights to privacy, equality, property, and freedom to work. They are also unlikely to be compatible with Georgia’s obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights and other international standards.

By enabling broad processing of highly sensitive personal data and expanding police access to medical histories, the database risks facilitating stigma, discrimination, and violations of multiple rights. Georgian authorities should suspend implementation of the database until robust, rights-respecting safeguards are adopted.