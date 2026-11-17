Click to expand Image The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, November 7, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File

(The Hague) – An International Criminal Court (ICC) decision risks hindering a path to justice for victims of grave crimes committed in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 12, 2026, an ICC pretrial chamber, citing a lack of activity, effectively closed the court’s situation dealing with crimes by US, Afghan government, and other forces prior to the Taliban’s August 2021 takeover.

The ICC prosecutor’s office on November 13 sought to appeal the decision and to seek a stay of the closure decision. Research by Human Rights Watch and others over many years has documented war crimes and crimes against humanity by the Taliban; the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an ISIS-affiliated group; Afghan government forces; and US military and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) forces.

“Victims of serious international crimes committed by warring parties during Afghanistan’s long conflict have faced many roadblocks to justice,” said Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch. “The ICC judges’ decision threatens to compound barriers to future accountability for US and Afghan government forces.”

In its initial 2017 request to open an investigation in Afghanistan, the prosecution cited alleged crimes by US military and CIA forces including torture and cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, and rape and other forms of sexual violence “pursuant to a policy approved by the US authorities.” Regarding Afghan government forces, it cited alleged torture, sexual violence against detainees and civilians, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial executions.

With respect to the Taliban’s forces, the crimes included directing attacks on the civilian population and other protected entities, murder, political and gender-based persecution, and the use of child soldiers. During the 20-year conflict, none of the warring parties demonstrated the will to meaningfully deliver justice for crimes committed by their personnel, Human Rights Watch said.

In March 2020, ICC judges authorized the court’s prosecutor to investigate all alleged crimes falling within the ICC’s jurisdiction in Afghanistan, an ICC member country, since May 1, 2003. The prosecutor was also authorized to investigate crimes if sufficiently linked to the situation and the armed conflict that were committed in the territory of another ICC member country since July 1, 2002. The investigation was paused while the prosecution, and subsequently, the court’s judges considered a request by the then-Afghanistan government to defer ICC proceedings in favor of prosecutions the government asserted it was pursuing. The court’s judges concluded in 2022 that any cases pursued by the former government were at best a “very limited fraction” of those that would be covered by an ICC investigation.

Since investigations resumed in 2022, the prosecution has indicated it would focus on alleged crimes by the Taliban and the ISKP, while deprioritizing alleged crimes by Afghan security forces and US personnel. In November 2024, in what is known as a state referral, six countries requested the ICC prosecutor to investigate “crimes committed against women and girls after the Taliban takeover in 2021” within the existing investigation. The investigations have yielded four arrest warrants against senior Taliban officials, including its supreme leader, for gender persecution, spotlighting the Taliban’s brutal repression of women, girls, gender non-conforming persons, and their allies.

Victims and their families, along with Human Rights Watch and other nongovernmental organizations, have criticized the focus on Taliban abuses as creating a double standard, and have repeatedly urged the ICC prosecutor’s office to expand its investigations.

Earlier in 2026, a pretrial chamber decision in related proceedings led to the separation of the court’s Afghanistan situation—open since 2020—into two different situations, one concerning abuses by Taliban forces since August 2021, and the other covering all other aspects of the originally authorized investigation. The prosecution has appealed in those related proceedings. Only the situation which concerns Taliban abuses, since August 2021, continues under the November 12 closure decision.

The judges in the November 12 decision relied on a recently adopted court regulation permitting them to close out situation records if the prosecution has provided notice that it had “decide[d] not to initiate an investigation or determine[d] that he or she does not anticipate any further investigatory or prosecutorial activities” in that situation. The prosecution has recently asked the court to close the record in several situations in which it had decided not to initiate an investigation.

However, the pretrial chamber in this ruling acted on its own initiative. During the proceedings that led to the separation of the Afghanistan situation into two, the prosecution indicated that it was pursuing three lines of inquiry; two concerning alleged Taliban crimes since August 2021, and one concerning alleged ISKP crimes since 2016. The chamber appears to have treated this indication as notification that the prosecution did not intend to pursue other aspects of the originally authorized investigation. It suggested in the closure decision that if the prosecution wished to pursue other lines of inquiry it could request authorization to do so in the future, a process that took more than two years to resolve when the prosecution first sought an Afghanistan investigation in 2017.

Among other grounds in its appeal, the prosecution says that it did not provide any notification under this regulation. In the related proceedings, the prosecution had indicated that it did not intend to provide any such notification.

The court’s decision comes as the ICC faces increasing pressure from the US government, which has vowed to dismantle the court “brick by brick” if necessary to avoid any prosecution of Americans or Israelis. The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on the court that threaten its ability to operate, along with sanctions on several of its judges and prosecutors, three Palestinian human rights organizations, and a UN human rights expert. Human Rights Watch, together with three other organizations, is challenging the sanctions in US federal court.

The judges also relied on their own observations that there are “significant limitations to the [p]rosecution’s ability to conduct its investigations and secure evidence,” and that the prosecution had yet to submit arrest warrant applications related to the ISKP. The ICC initially refused to authorize an Afghanistan investigation in 2019, in a decision Human Rights Watch described, at the time, as rewarding obstructionist behavior by states. That decision, overturned by the ICC appeals chamber, was handed down as the court faced hostility by the US government under the first Trump administration.

“The ICC acts as a critical court of last resort when other avenues to justice are closed,” Evenson said. “ICC member countries should do all they can to protect the ICC from US attempts to obstruct justice in the cases before it.”