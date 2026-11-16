Click to expand Image A learning center in a Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh, September 17, 2026. © 2026 Private

(Bangkok) – Humanitarian education programs for Rohingya refugee children in Bangladesh are struggling amid a collapse in donor funding, Human Rights Watch said today. Donors should fully fund the education programs, while Bangladesh should recognize and the United Nations should support a separate Rohingya-led school network.

Humanitarian education programs have enrolled 312,000 out of approximately 500,000 school-age Rohingya children in the Bangladesh refugee camps. But the programs, which aid cuts had shuttered for months in 2025, are barely adequate even for the children they reach and may close again, humanitarian officials told Human Rights Watch. While resources are shrinking, about 90,000 more refugee children need schooling this year, due to population growth and new arrivals fleeing atrocities in Myanmar. The donor-supported programs have largely ignored the schools that Rohingya teachers set up in the camps, which are well-regarded by refugees for their quality of education, but lack legal status and reach only about 30,000 students.

“Donor governments have turned their backs on education for half a million Rohingya students stuck in the world’s largest refugee camp, but so much could be done to mitigate this crisis,” said Bill Van Esveld, associate children’s rights director at Human Rights Watch. “Bangladesh should accelerate steps to end bans on education for refugees, and humanitarian agencies should work with the Rohingya-led schools.”

On November 19, 2026, the International Court of Justice will deliver its judgment in the case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar’s atrocities against the Rohingya during the 2016-2017 “clearance operations” constitute genocide and violate the Genocide Convention.

Bangladesh’s Awami League government, overthrown in 2024, had banned Rohingya children’s access to certified education and higher education in the camps or in the Bangladesh school system. It allowed donor-funded education programs but prohibited Rohingya community-led schools, demolished several, and threatened teachers with exile to Bhasan Char, a remote island.

The current government has taken positive steps and should lift remaining restrictions on refugees’ access to education amid the donor funding crisis, Human Rights Watch said.

In October, Bangladesh for the first time allowed a few dozen Rohingya primary students to take an internationally recognized primary school examination, supported by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Also for the first time, Bangladesh in October approved a Rohingya nongovernmental organization’s plans to build a primary school in the camps for 240 students and to provide a structured curriculum. The Rohingya Centre UK, set up by the diaspora Rohingya community, said that the 10-subject curriculum will be taught from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., significantly more instruction than students receive in donor-funded education programs. The organization is also running training on the new curriculum for other Rohingya-led schools in the camps.

Teachers in the camps established the Examination Board of Rohingya Refugees in 2025, which now comprises more than 125 community-led schools with up to 30,000 students, and is working to ensure quality education, including standardized exams in the Myanmar curriculum. Establishing the examination board took a year of volunteer outreach in the camps.

However, the Bangladesh government has still not accredited any curriculum for Rohingya children, and because community-led schools lack legal status, they cannot receive foreign support directly. As a result, while the UK organization’s school is able to hire and train Rohingya teachers, the project is formally being implemented through a registered Bangladeshi group. Most community-led schools have to charge students small fees to operate, limiting access, and rely on refugees to donate the use of their small living shelters as makeshift classrooms.

Eight teachers at community-led schools said that to reach more students, they need Bangladesh to grant their schools official status, allow official certification of education and a pathway to higher education, and for the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and humanitarian organizations to acknowledge their work and engage with them.

A teacher at one of the schools said, “We are spending money to ensure education quality, as if we were a government, but we are not a government, we are simply refugees.” Leaders and teachers offered to collaborate with UNICEF and humanitarian organizations on examinations, quality assurance, and improved teaching.

The vast majority of Rohingya students rely on donor-funded humanitarian education programs. Humanitarian groups providing education, coordinated by UNICEF, received just US$29 million from donors towards their 2025 budget request of $72 million, resulting in “learning centers” in the refugee camps closing for months. The education sector laid off teachers, cancelled an early education program, and cut teacher trainings and other programs. In October 2026, a humanitarian education official told Human Rights Watch: “We are struggling to maintain the most basic services. Even textbooks are [insufficient].… We cannot ensure children receive materials like a pencil, a notebook.... Learning centers were damaged by mudslides and climate events, but we do not have funding to carry out repairs.”

Several Rohingya instructors at learning centers that rely on humanitarian funds confirmed the lack of resources. A grade 1 instructor said his classroom had no whiteboard, markers, desks, or benches, and students had to share textbooks, pens, and exercise books. A grade 3 instructor worried that “three students are using one set of textbooks.” Rather than teaching one class for the full school day, learning center instructors teach students in two “shifts” per day.

Even after humanitarian agencies reduced their education funding request to $53 million for 2026, donors had pledged only $36 million by mid-October, leaving learning centers at risk of closing again, humanitarian officials said. The World Bank and Education Cannot Wait have provided or pledged funding, but this alone is insufficient. The United States had paid for half the Rohingya education budget before halting its funding in 2025. Globally, humanitarian education funding has fallen by 20 percent since 2023.

All states are obligated to provide children access to quality education without discrimination, regardless of their refugee status. The Inter-Agency Network for Education in Emergencies’ Minimum Standards emphasize the importance of community leadership and participation in the design and implementation of education programming.

“Rohingya children are eager to learn,” said a Rohingya teacher in the camps. “The problem is that their education has been repeatedly interrupted by circumstances beyond their control. Education needs to be treated as a right, not a temporary humanitarian project.”