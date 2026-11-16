Click to expand Image Abu Dhabi Court House Complex, Dar Al-Omran, Abu Dhabi, UAE, February 2017. © 2017 Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(Beirut) – Emirati authorities have arbitrarily detained at least five Shia Muslim foreign residents since the United States and Israel carried out military strikes on Iran in February 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. The detentions appear to be based on the detainees’ religious identity.

Emirati authorities detained the residents, who had been in the UAE between 2 and 40 years, between March and May. They have not been brought before a judge or formally charged, three informed sources said.

“Emirati authorities appear to be rounding up residents simply based on their religious beliefs as Shia Muslims in a largely Sunni country rather than providing any evidence of wrongdoing, while trampling over people’s due process rights,” said Joey Shea, senior UAE researcher at Human Rights Watch. “The authorities should immediately release anyone targeted because of their religion.”

Between September and October, Human Rights Watch interviewed the three sources and reviewed CCTV footage of a raid on the company that one of the detainees owned. The detainees’ and sources’ names are withheld for fear of reprisals against them and their relatives.

The sources said that security authorities asked at least one of the detainees about his religious affiliation before his arrest and interrogated at least one family member about their religious views. Another Shia community member warned at least one detainee and a relative to leave the UAE.

On March 23, Emirati state security arrested one man, 44, in Sharjah, as he was in his car near his home at midnight, a relative said. He was not allowed to contact a lawyer or his family that night.

The following night, Emirati security forces took the man to his family home for a search. The officers took money, jewelry, books, and credit cards, his relative said. Security forces did not inform him or his family of any charges against him.

The relative said that a worker at the mosque they attended had warned him to leave the country in June 2025. The government “viewed us Shias as sleeper cells,” he said. The relative left the UAE two days later.

The same mosque worker asked the man on March 20, 2026, whether he had “any problems with the police.” The relative said this was how the man had been warned, but he did not understand it as a warning and stayed in the UAE.

Emirati security forces also raided the man’s company. Human Rights Watch reviewed CCTV footage reportedly from the site, timestamped March 24. The footage shows two men, one in a baseball cap and the other in traditional clothing, entering the man’s company at around 9:19 p.m. and searching offices. One enters a room with computers and appears to tamper with the equipment.

The man was held in incommunicado detention for three days, then allowed to make a one-minute call to his family. He has been allowed two-minute calls every two weeks since. Prison authorities end the call if he attempts to reveal information about his case or location. His family has not been allowed to visit.

On September 14, the family learned through his lawyer that he had been moved to the notorious al-Sadr prison in Abu Dhabi, the source said. Emirati authorities have held the prominent Emirati human rights defender Ahmed Mansour there since 2017 in conditions that may amount to torture.

On the evening of April 22, state security officials arrested a 38-year-old foreign Shia national at a money transfer office near his home in Sharjah, a relative said. They took him to his home and searched it, seizing money, gold jewelry, and his laptop without informing his family of any charges.

On May 29, Emirati authorities summoned his wife for questioning, including about her husband’s religious views, the source said. Authorities released her at 10 a.m. on May 30.

Emirati authorities held him in incommunicado detention, allowing him to make a brief call on June 3, the source said. Authorities allow him one brief phone call every week in which he cannot reveal the details of his detention. The authorities told his wife on October 6 that he had been moved to al-Sadr prison. She has not been allowed to visit him.

Emirati authorities arrested three more foreign Shia nationals between April and May, a third source related to the men said. Security forces raided the homes of all three men, confiscated their passports and money, and did not inform them of the charges against them, the source said.

During one of the raids, a security officer asked a family member about their religion, job, and income, the source said. Before the arrest, one of the men received a phone call from Emirati authorities asking about a religious issue and the names of his associates, the source said.

The three men have been allowed to make a brief call every ten days without revealing their location, the source said. Prison authorities end the call if they attempt to give details about the case or detention conditions.

“We all left the UAE in one day,” a family member said. “We wrapped up over 30 years in the UAE… We gave the UAE our hopes, dreams, and children, then they betrayed us like this. We sang their national anthem in schools. We loved this country and it betrayed us.”

Human Rights Watch has previously documented Emirati authorities arbitrarily detaining and forcibly disappearing and expelling other Shia residents, without due process, between 2009 and 2021. Reuters reported that thousands of Pakistani Shia residents have been deported from Gulf Arab states since February 28. During the same period, Emirati authorities revoked visas of Iranian families who have lived in the UAE for decades and banned Iranian nationals from transiting through the UAE, media and UAE Foreign Ministry reports said.

On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran, and Iran retaliated with strikes against Israel and Gulf states. Iran has since launched thousands of drones and missiles at Gulf countries, with the largest number striking the UAE. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International found that Gulf governments responded by intensifying restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly during the conflict, in an already repressive environment.

Under international law, governments have a responsibility to protect public safety in wartime, but security measures must be lawful, necessary, proportionate, and nondiscriminatory. Detaining people because of their religion and holding them without charge and access to lawyers is never justified, Human Rights Watch said.

“Emirati authorities should not treat the Shia community as a security threat in response to Iran’s unlawful strikes on the UAE,” Shea said.