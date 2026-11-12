Attack on Trans Sex Workers in Argentina Demands Justice

Click to expand Image A protest against violence targeting trans people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 28, 2026. © 2026 Carolina Jaramillo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A brutal attack on trans women sex workers in Buenos Aires has sparked outrage in Argentina, raising questions about hate-motivated violence and the responsibility of public officials to protect groups vulnerable to discrimination.

Footage of the November 1 attack, in which a group of young men hurled transphobic insults at the sex workers in Bosques de Palermo, chased them, and struck them with sticks, bottles, and other objects was circulated on social media. Several women were injured.

Although consensual adult sex work is not a crime under Argentine national law, Buenos Aires imposes administrative penalties on offering sexual services in unauthorized public spaces. The enforcement of such restrictions can expose sex workers to a heightened risk of discrimination, including from law enforcement officers. Survivors of the Buenos Aires attack described repeated harassment in that area and alleged that police took 20 to 30 minutes to respond despite emergency calls.

Buenos Aires prosecutors, who opened an investigation into the incident, should promptly and thoroughly investigate the attack and examine complaints of inadequate police response. Investigators should assess whether the attack was motivated by hatred based on gender identity and ensure victims can participate safely in proceedings.

The violence comes amid a troubling political climate for the rights of LGBT people in Argentina. President Javier Milei’s administration has repeatedly attacked gender diversity initiatives, dismantled institutions and policies promoting equality, and tried to restrict access to gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth. Government officials have also used stigmatizing rhetoric about LGBT people.

Public discourse and government actions matter. When political leaders portray minorities as threats, dismiss their identities, or weaken protections against discrimination, they risk reinforcing prejudice and creating an environment in which hostility becomes socially acceptable.

Argentina has notably long been a regional leader on protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity, adopting landmark legislation recognizing same-sex marriage and diverse gender identity. Yet despite these significant steps, trans people continue to face entrenched discrimination and violence.

Following the attack, trans sex workers and activists are demanding not only accountability but meaningful protection, effective steps to reverse the discrimination that limits employment opportunities, and an end to harassment. Argentina’s leaders should respond to their calls with public policies that uphold the dignity and rights of trans people and sex workers.