Click to expand Image UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese during a press conference at the UN City in Copenhagen, Denmark, February 5, 2025. © 2025 Ritzau Scanpix/Sipa USA via AP Photo

On July 9, the US government imposed sanctions on UN Human Rights Council-appointed Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967 Francesca Albanese under an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in February 2025.

In response, the following quote can be attributed to Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch:

"The US government’s decision to sanction Albanese for seeking justice through the International Criminal Court is actually all about silencing a UN expert for doing her job, speaking truth about Israeli violations against Palestinians and calling on governments and corporations not to be complicit. The United States is working to dismantle the norms and institutions on which survivors of grave abuses rely. UN and ICC member countries should strongly resist the US government’s shameless efforts to block justice for the world’s worst crimes and condemn the outrageous sanctions on Albanese."

