Robust Global Action Is Key to Curbing Sudan Atrocities

Click to expand Image People pray for the victims of a drone strike in El Obeid, North Kordofan State, Sudan, January 12, 2026. © 2026 El Tayeb Siddig/Reuters

The United Nations Security Council on June 20 warned of the “imminent risk of mass atrocities” in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan region in western Sudan, which for months now has been the epicenter of fierce fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The conflict, which broke out in April 2023, has claimed tens of thousands of lives, caused millions to flee their homes, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

The UN human rights chief, Volker Türk, also issued a “stark warning” on June 18 over the risk of atrocities as RSF forces are reportedly encircling El Obeid.

The Security Council should discuss urgent steps to deter the RSF when it meets on Sudan on June 26. The council should impose new sanctions on commanders and key supporters of the RSF, including its backers in the UAE.

Throughout the conflict, the RSF has received military support from the UAE. Human Rights Watch recently reported that hundreds of Colombian private military contractors, apparently hired by a UAE-based company, transited through UAE military facilities before being deployed to Sudan to support the RSF.

Some governments are becoming increasingly vocal about the mounting atrocities and war crimes in Sudan. On June18, Norway issued a warning to the RSF on behalf of the recently established Coalition for Atrocity Prevention and Justice for Sudan at the UN Human Rights Council.

Emirati support for the RSF should be in the spotlight. Mounting evidence of the UAE’s material support to the RSF has led to growing calls for pressure on the UAE. Leaders from across the globe, particularly African leaders and members of the Atrocity Prevention Coalition, should break their silence on the insidious role of the UAE in fueling this conflict, and demand that it end its support and use its influence on the RSF to prevent further atrocities.

Now is the time for governments to show they care, by acting to prevent civilians from continuing to pay an immeasurable price.