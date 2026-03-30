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| News Release

US/Iran/Israel: Officials Should Uphold Laws of War

Warring Parties Should Stop Dangerous Rhetoric; Prioritize Protection of Civilians

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A woman looks out from her destroyed apartment in the Shahrak-e Gharb neighborhood of Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026. © 2026 Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
Letter to Ambassador Waltz-30 March 2026.pdf
Letter to Secretary Hegseth - 30 March 2026

(Washington, DC) – Top officials from the United StatesIran, and Israel should stop using rhetoric that shows dangerous disregard for international humanitarian law in the ongoing Middle East conflict, Human Rights Watch said today in four letters to officials of the three countries.

Letter to Iranian Ambassador Ali Bahreini - 30 March 2026
Letter to Prime Minister Katz - 30 March 2026

The letters detail inflammatory statements made by US, Israeli, and Iranian officials. All three governments should publicly commit to their obligations under the laws of war, especially with regard to the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, Human Rights Watch said. 

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