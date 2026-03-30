US/Iran/Israel: Officials Should Uphold Laws of War

Click to expand Image A woman looks out from her destroyed apartment in the Shahrak-e Gharb neighborhood of Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026. © 2026 Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

(Washington, DC) – Top officials from the United States, Iran, and Israel should stop using rhetoric that shows dangerous disregard for international humanitarian law in the ongoing Middle East conflict, Human Rights Watch said today in four letters to officials of the three countries.

The letters detail inflammatory statements made by US, Israeli, and Iranian officials. All three governments should publicly commit to their obligations under the laws of war, especially with regard to the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, Human Rights Watch said.