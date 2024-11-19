A Thousand Days of War in Ukraine

November 19 marks 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This grim milestone highlights the immense suffering the war has brought to Ukrainian civilians in particular as a result of the war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by Russian forces.

Russia’s war has killed over 11,700 Ukrainian civilians and injured close to 27,000. At least 6.7 million people have fled Ukraine and millions more have been internally displaced.

Russian forces have carried out indiscriminate bombing and shelling of civilian infrastructure. Recent days saw the largest strikes in months, with Russian attacks in Kyiv, Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, and other cities, targeting civilian infrastructure and killing civilians. Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid caused country-wide blackouts, leaving millions without electricity, water, and heat.

In areas of Ukraine that they occupy, Russian forces have also committed war crimes and crimes against humanity. These include torture and killings of civilians, sexual violence, enforced disappearances, and forcible transfers and unlawful deportations of Ukrainians.

Given US president-elect Donald Trump’s prioritizing an end to the war, it’s important to highlight the fate of civilians living in these areas and the need for justice and accountability for crimes committed against them.

In Crimea, under occupation since 2014, and in other Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, Russian forces have maintained a chilling atmosphere of fear, ruthlessly retaliating against those opposing the occupation. In cities devastated by the war, like Mariupol, they have hidden vital evidence by literally building over crime scenes. Having laid waste to Ukrainian cities, they have rebuilt them in Russia’s image. One Mariupol resident observed, “You have every fence, every corner, you have some kind of definite memory with it. When your memories are destroyed, your childhood is destroyed, your native home is destroyed, to which you can no longer return.”

Russian authorities have imposed Russian legal regulations over occupied areas, in violation of international humanitarian law. They suppress the Ukrainian language and education curriculum and impose Russia’s state-sanctioned version of history. They pressure Ukrainian civilians to obtain Russian passports through intimidation and restricting access to essential social services. They conscript Ukrainian civilians in occupied areas or otherwise try to forcibly enlist them in the Russian military, which is a war crime.

If policymakers ramp up negotiations in the coming months, their priorities should be protecting civilians, including in occupied areas, and holding Russian forces accountable for war crimes.



