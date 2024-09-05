Click to expand Image Lyceum No. 5 on Kokorudza Street in Lviv, Ukraine, damaged during a Russian air attack on September 4, 2024. © 2024 Lviv City Council/https://city-adm.lviv.ua

In Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, today is a day of mourning.

On September 4 at about 6 a.m., Russian air attacks struck the city’s historic district, killing civilians and damaging civilian buildings and infrastructure.

Seven people were killed, Lviv Mayor Andryi Sadovyi reported on Telegram, including four members of the same family: a 43-year-old mother and her three daughters, ages 7, 18, and 21. Only their father survived. Sixty-six people, including 10 children, required medical assistance, and 12 were rescued from under the rubble, Sadovyi said.

Local authorities said the attacks damaged about 50 civilian objects, including homes, medical facilities, and local architectural landmarks, located in Lviv’s historic district, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The attacks also damaged seven educational facilities, including a primary school and three secondary schools, affecting 1,456 children. Because of the early hour, no children or staff were in the schools.

An official from the city council education department told Human Rights Watch that Lyceum No. 5 on Kokorudza Street suffered damage to dozens of windows and classroom doors, as well as the stairwell. The school remains closed. Lyceum No. 17 sustained damage to over 100 windows as well as doors and the main gate. It reopened the next day and some students from Lyceum No. 5 will temporarily attend classes there.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has had a devastating, lasting impact on Ukrainian children’s access to education. The Ukrainian government reported that nearly 4,000 educational facilities have been damaged or destroyed since the full-scale invasion in February 2022. In Russia-occupied areas, children are subjected to the Kremlin’s anti-Ukraine propaganda, in violation of international humanitarian law. Active hostilities put children at risk and disrupt education.

The Ukrainian government has worked to protect education, by endorsing the Safe Schools Declaration and ensuring continued learning. But the repair and reconstruction of damaged schools will continue to require time and major resources. It’s crucial that international support for Ukraine’s efforts to ensure safe education to all children continues through assistance with equitable reconstruction of schools across the country and providing equipment, technology, and devices to facilitate remote learning where necessary.

Russia should immediately cease all unlawful attacks on civilians and civilian objects in Ukraine. Civilians, including children, shouldn’t have to continue to bear the brunt of this war.