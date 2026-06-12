Malawi: People with Albinism Face Discrimination, Barriers to Work

Soundbite: I cannot live without fear because discrimination is very widespread here in Malawi against us, people with albinism.

Soundbite: We walk around in fear, especially when we are in public places because, according to the beliefs people have, if they take our bones, they will become rich. We worry that someone might kill us to remove our bones.

Soundbite: When I sing, I feel free.

Lyrics: Say no to corruption and discrimination, we must avoid it my neighbors.

Text: In Malawi, roughly 135,00 people have albinism, a genetic condition that results in little or no melanin pigment in the skin, hair, and eyes, low vision, and extreme sensitivity to the sun.

Text: Deeply rooted myths about people with albinism have fueled discrimination, killings, sexual violence, and abductions in Malawi.

Soundbite: My original name was Eliphala. I was taken to do farmwork, and each time I came back home my whole body was covered in sores and wounds. Despite applying sunscreen on me, it never got better. So, the elders changed my name to Lazarus, the one with sores.

Title: Lazarus Chigwandali, Musician

Soundbite: I grew up disadvantaged, with a very difficult life, because many people did not understand that I was a human being just like them. Some people treated me like a monster, others would say words that were humiliating.

Soundbite: I did not continue school because I experienced several problems. I could not see clearly. I tried asking my friends for their notebooks. I would stand right in front of the blackboard near where they were writing because I could not see clearly.

Soundbite: So, I used to spend a lot of time with my sibling. I made simple guitars with water jugs, and started singing with my late brother, Petro. He kept encouraging me to focus on singing. He said if you focus on singing, you develop practical skills, and you can become independent.

Soundbite: Me personally, I persist because that is how it is, and that is my future. And also to find something to feed my family.

Soundbite: I used to be a teacher at a private school. I worked there for some time, but I left that job because of the long distance I had to travel. Also, the salary I was receiving was low, and whenever I went to work, I struggle a lot because of the sun, and it was burning me on my way to and from work.

Title: Maureen Kamatu, Self-Employed

Soundbite: So, I decided that it was better for me to leave that job. I realized that just staying idle would not help me, it would be better for me to start my own business.

Soundbite: Because a life of just sitting around, especially for someone like me who was born with albinism, is not possible. I need to earn money so I can buy things like an umbrella for protection from the sun.

Soundbite: At work, there are always challenges, you know how people are. Some people just look at you and make assumptions about you, especially when they see that you were born with albinism. Because you were born different, some people assume you cannot help them, so they go to other shops. But when they don't get help there, they eventually come back after realizing that you serve people well.

Title: Margret Ganizani

Soundbite: Mika, let’s eat Nsima.

Soundbite: Some people mocked me in the beginning when he came to propose to me. When he came to propose, people laughed a lot, asking things like, "Am I cursed? Someone like this coming to ask for marriage from me?” I thought about it and asked myself: when they say "a person," what exactly do they mean? Just because of his appearance, is he not a human being? But I did not look at who he was or what kind of skin he had. I simply said that what I wanted from him was love, that's all.

Soundbite: I didn't believe I would ever have a loving wife like Margret. She truly has a calm heart full of love for me. This is what gives me strength.

Title: Idrisa Yusugu, Construction worker

Soundbite: For me, living with albinism gives me worries, especially in my daily life. My concern is how I can get the things I need to support my family.

Soundbite: When he goes out to look for work, he faces many challenges. When the practice of hunting people with albinism ends, my worry ends.

Soundbite: When I went to ask for a job at a construction site, they refused me, saying, "We cannot give you this job." When I asked why, they said it was because I have albinism, that I would not be able to do the work.

Soundbite: At the same time, another person with dark skin was also applying for the same job, and they hired him. From that, I saw how we, people with albinism, are discriminated against in ways like this.

Soundbite: At last, we have lit it. Oh, it’s definitely lit.

Soundbite: This house where I am living now is not mine. I am just watching over it for the owners while they finish building it. When it is finished, we will have to move out. As for me, what I want is for my family, I want us to have our own place, our own house. Because the kind of life of living in other people's houses, just staying temporarily like this, is not a good life.

Text: Lazarus

Soundbite: What I want in my life is that children with albinism should be able to access reading glasses so they can see the blackboard, because I failed to complete school at that time because I could not see the board.

Soundbite: Everyone has the ability to contribute to the development of this country in different ways. A person with albinism truly has the ability to do anything.

Text: Idrisa

Soundbite: I believe everyone has value, and I won't let people's discrimination destroy my business. I chose to continue so they can see that I am capable, just like anyone else, despite differences in skin.

Text: Maureen

Soundbite: We can do any kind of work, whether in an office or manual labor, as long as there are appropriate tools and conditions that enable us to work.

Soundbite: I would like to see a time in Malawi when we have a president with albinism, especially a woman, because I believe things could change.

Lyrics: Say no to corruption and discrimination, we must avoid them in the workplace. Say no to corruption and discrimination, we must avoid them in organizations. Say no to corruption and discrimination, we must avoid them in churches. Say no to corruption and discrimination, we must avoid it, my neighbors.