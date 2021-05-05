Print Search Donate Now May 5, 2021 12:01AM EDT | News Release Abuse of Cybercrime Measures Taints UN Talks Include Nongovernmental Organizations in Treaty Negotiations Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world. $50 $100 $250 $500 $1000 Other Donate Now More Reading May 4, 2021 News Release Vietnam: Free Democracy Activist Mother, Sons May 4, 2021 Commentary Freedom of Speech in Lebanon Is Under Attack Reports April 27, 2021 Report A Threshold Crossed Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution April 19, 2021 Report “Break Their Lineage, Break Their Roots” China’s Crimes against Humanity Targeting Uyghurs and Other Turkic Muslims