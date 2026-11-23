Click to expand Image Israeli forces fire tear gas at Palestinians and journalists covering military operations and settler activity in the nearby village of Tal, in the West Bank, July 25, 2026. © 2026 Roman Levin/Sipa via AP Photo

Australia announced on November 18 further targeted sanctions on three individuals and four entities involved in illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank. Although these sanctions are a welcome step, they are long overdue and don’t go far enough.

The situation in the West Bank is dire. State-backed settler violence has risen to all-time highs. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced and 1,394 killed by settlers or soldiers in the West Bank since the start of 2023. The number of illegal Israeli settlements has nearly doubled, including the E1 settlement project, which even Israel’s allies have called a “red line,” and which Israeli ministers openly boast is intended to erase any possibility of a future Palestinian state.

On the same day as Australia’s announcement, the United Kingdom announced sanctions against eight construction companies and property development firms that have not, until now, been sanctioned by any government. The individuals and companies sanctioned by Australia, however, have previously been sanctioned by the United Kingdom and other states.

When the United Kingdom, France, and Canada announced a ban on Israel’s illegal settlements in September, Australia did not join. Instead, at the time, Foreign Minister Wong promised further sanctions to deter illegal settlement, which are the ones just announced.

Israel’s settlements are illegal. In its 2024 advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice found that all states have an obligation to “take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.” Banning trade with illegal settlements isn’t optional. It’s required by international law.

Australia says it is genuinely committed to upholding international law while continuing to trade with unlawful settlements that rob Palestinians of their land and livelihoods. Recent reporting suggested that the majority of agricultural shipments coming to Australia marked as “products of Israel” are from illegal settlements.

It’s past time for Australia to do everything in its power to stop the expansion of settlements, both through a trade ban and targeted sanctions on construction companies engaged in illegal settlement expansion.