Click to expand Image Vietnam's President To Lam leads his delegation in a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2026. © 2026 Rolex Dela Pena/AP Photo

(Sydney) – Australian officials should press the Vietnamese government to release political prisoners and reverse its intensifying repression of human rights during the upcoming 21st Australia-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue, Human Rights Watch said today. The case of an Australian national Tran Hiep , a democracy and human rights activist, is of particular concern. He has been detained in Vietnam since he was reported missing in Cambodia in September 2026.

Human Rights Watch urged Australia, in a submission to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to seek clear, concrete, and measurable progress from Vietnam on issues including political prisoners, labor rights, transnational repression, and freedom of religion and belief.

“Since Australia’s last dialogue, Vietnam has sharply intensified human rights abuses both inside and outside the country,” said Daniela Gavshon , Australia director at Human Rights Watch. “Australia needs to make it clear to Vietnam that merely holding another meeting is not itself a measure of progress.”

Vietnamese authorities have stepped up transnational repression, reaching beyond the country’s borders to suppress dissent by targeting human rights activists, government critics, and others in violation of their human rights. In late September, the overseas political organization Viet Tan alleged that Vietnamese police had detained three of its members in Cambodia , including Tran Hiep, and transferred them to Vietnam.

The Vietnamese government currently holds more than 160 political prisoners for exercising their rights to free expression or for peacefully advocating human rights and democracy. Dozens more are detained and awaiting trial. During the first nine months of 2026, Vietnamese courts convicted and sentenced at least 31 activists to lengthy prison terms, including the prominent bloggers Hoang Thi Hong Thai and Huynh Ngoc Tuan . During this period, the police arrested at least 46 other people for criticizing the government.

The upcoming dialogue should also focus on Vietnam’s suppression of independent labor organizing. Both Australia and Vietnam are parties to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which contains provisions obligating Vietnam to carry out reforms and to allow the creation of independent trade unions. However, as Human Rights Watch recently documented , the Vietnamese government has not actually reformed its policies and practices, and prevents workers from forming and operating genuinely independent unions.

The Australian government should communicate concerns about these violations. It should also outline how Vietnam’s failures to reform will affect Australia-Vietnam relations and implementation of trade and tariff provisions in the partnership.

“The Australia-Vietnam human rights dialogue will accomplish little so long as concrete outcomes aren’t formalized,” Gavshon said. “A human rights dialogue shouldn’t be a box-ticking exercise but instead a diplomatic exchange with real-world implications.”