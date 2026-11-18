Click to expand Image Left to right: Governor of South Kordofan Ahmed Haroun in South Kordofan State, August 23, 2011. © 2011 Reuters; Abdel Rahim Mohammed Hussein. © 2010 غيداء نجم الدين سعيد ابراهيم/Wikipedia; and Omar al-Bashir. © 2009 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/Wikipedia



(The Hague) – Sudanese authorities should immediately transfer former Interior Minister Ahmed Haroun to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges in The Hague, Human Rights Watch said today. Haroun was recently taken into Sudanese custody and faces ICC war crimes and crimes against humanity charges, committed in Sudan’s Darfur region, in 2003 and 2004.

On November 8, 2026, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) reportedly re-arrested Haroun, interior minister of Sudan in 2007, when an ICC arrest warrant was issued against him. He was arrested one day after he took part in a video podcast interview, his first public appearance since 2019. The armed forces have not officially confirmed Haroun’s whereabouts, but media reported that he is detained in Khartoum state.

“For two decades, victims of atrocity crimes in Darfur have witnessed Haroun and others evading justice, leading to impunity-fueled cycles of violence that are claiming more victims every day.” said Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch. “If Sudan’s authorities transferred those sought by the ICC to the court in The Hague, as they are obliged to do, it would send a powerful message to those committing crimes today that they too may find themselves in the dock.”

Authorities should also transfer former President Omar al-Bashir—who is believed to be in Sudanese custody in Khartoum state as well—and locate, arrest, and transfer former Defense Minister Abdelrahim M. Hussein. The ICC has also issued arrest warrants for both of them, though there is no information available on Hussein’s location.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant against Haroun in 2007, and another against Hussein in 2012, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur between 2003 and 2004. During that period, Sudanese government forces and allied militias carried out targeted attacks against civilians on the basis of their ethnicity, including killings, rape, forced displacement from their homes and land, and burning of their villages. In 2009 and 2010, the ICC issued two arrest warrants against al-Bashir for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed in Darfur between 2003 and 2008.

Following al-Bashir’s ouster in April 2019, Sudanese authorities held Haroun, al-Bashir, and Hussein in custody for charges not related to atrocities in Darfur but failed to transfer them to the ICC.

After fighting erupted between SAF and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15, 2023, the authorities moved al-Bashir to Alia military hospital in Omdurman, Khartoum state, where he reportedly remained under guard, while Haroun left detention amid the collapse of prison security, and under circumstances suggesting coordination with judicial authorities.

On September 30, 2026, SAF granted al-Bashir initial approval to travel outside of Sudan for medical treatment. Based on media reports, al-Bashir continues to receive medical care at Alia military hospital and is yet to travel abroad.

UN Security Council Resolution 1593, referring the situation in Darfur to the ICC prosecutor, requires the government of Sudan to cooperate with the court even though it is not a party to the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty. In 2021, the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sudanese authorities addressing cooperation for arrests. The ICC lacks the ability to enforce its own orders and relies on state cooperation to conduct investigations and make arrests.

In January and July, the Office of the Prosecutor reported to the United Nations Security Council on its investigation in Darfur, including its continued engagement with Sudanese authorities. In addition to addressing crimes from July 2002 onward, the Office of the Prosecutor is also investigating crimes committed since April 2023 in Darfur. The prosecutor’s office reported “positive” and “significant” cooperation by Sudanese authorities, and assistance in support of its investigative activities, including deployment of the office’s investigative team to Port Sudan.

Nevertheless, Sudan has not fulfilled its obligation to carry out the court’s arrest warrants and transfer the wanted suspects to the Hague. The authorities should provide public information on the whereabouts of all the wanted suspects and take immediate steps to allow their transfer to the court, Human Rights Watch said.

The African Union, the members of the Atrocity Prevention and Justice Coalition for Sudan–– particularly the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sierra Leone––as well as the European Union and its member states should directly engage with Sudanese authorities, calling on them to comply with their obligation to fully cooperate with the ICC and to transfer Haroun, al-Bashir, and Hussein to the court’s custody.

ICC judges have referred to the Security Council several findings of noncooperation against Sudan and ICC member states in relation to the arrest of ICC suspects. However, the council has never taken steps to enforce these findings. UN member states should urge the Security Council to back the ICC’s mandate in Darfur, including by enforcing the court’s findings of noncooperation on arrests.

The ICC prosecutor’s office should use its next biannual report to the council, in January 2027, as an opportunity to raise any concerns related to Sudan’s cooperation on arrests.

In 2025, the ICC convicted Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman (also known as Ali Kosheib), a former leader of Sudan’s “Janjaweed” militias, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur in 2003 and 2004, and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Kosheib’s trial was possible after he surrendered himself voluntarily to the ICC’s custody in 2020.

“For victims and survivors of crimes in Darfur, Sudanese authorities’ promises of cooperation mean little without concrete action,” Evenson said. “Sudan’s international partners should use every diplomatic tool at their disposal to press for the immediate transfer of all ICC suspects in Sudanese custody and make clear that cooperation with the court is not optional.”