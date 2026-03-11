Click to expand Image A former bus station hosts internally displaced people who arrived in Gedarefduring during a wave of mass displacement from the Sinjar/Sannar region south of Khartoum, Sudan, July 2024. © 2024 Giles Clarke/UNOCHA via Getty Images

On February 26, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Norway announced the formation of a coalition to prevent atrocities and promote justice in Sudan. As atrocities continue unabated the coalition has its work cut out.

The announcement—by the countries that make up Sudan Core Group at the Human Rights’ Council—follows the Rapid Support Forces’ capture of El Fasher in North Darfur, and the findings by the UN that the Rapid Support Forces unleashed attacks that bore the hallmark of genocidal violence. For 18 months prior, Human Rights Watch and many others warned of the risk of atrocities as the RSF besieged and bombarded El Fasher. But global efforts, including by members of the new coalition, to protect civilians fell short.

In recent months, both the Rapid Support Forces and the opposing Sudanese Armed Forces have made extensive use of drones, notably in the Kordofan region, reportedly targeting aid convoys, damaging civilian infrastructure and killing and injuring civilians. These events underscore the cost to civilians when abusive forces have access to arms supplies. The new coalition’s first move should be to try to cut off the flow of weapons.

Coalition members should focus on options to protect civilians physically by building political momentum around the creation of a new UN Security Council authorized protection mission and working on concrete plans for its operational architecture. They should also provide political and financial support to local responders, who are under continual attack—including by establishing a system to track attacks on local aid actors—and act against parties responsible.

The coalition can also act to advance accountability efforts, including by centering justice in political dialogues, calling for expansion of the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction to the whole of Sudan, and encouraging cases under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

The success of this coalition will also be measured by its capacity to boost concerted international action on Sudan. It should work with the UN’s newly appointed personal envoy for Sudan, and bring more partners on board, including the African Union, states from the region, and more from the European Union.

This coalition could be a beacon of hope. But the countries involved need to be willing to put in the political capital required to stop warring parties and their backers from acting with such blatant impunity.